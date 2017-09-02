This Week in Animation News: ‘Voltron’ Gets a VR Game; ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Season 3 Clips Emerge

0

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

This week saw some excellent Blu-ray releases (and some not-so-great ones) like Disney’s re-release of The Lion King and Season 3 of Star Wars Rebels; both of those have some bonus clips that have been made available for your viewing pleasure. Elsewhere, Voltron Legendary Defender is getting a VR game and Steven Universe now has some legit, hands-on toys for you to play with.

There’s not much going on in the movie world outside of Pixar’s Coco, but a new trailer for the anime release A Silent Voice should capture your attention. However, the Los Angeles Anime Film Festival, taking place early this September, will celebrate 100 years of anime. On the TV side, we have news on Mike Judge‘s new Cinemax series Tales from the Tour Bus and a new YouTube Red show Dallas & Robo, featuring the team-up of Kat Dennings and John Cena. For the little ones out there, Disney Junior has set the release date for Vampirina a few weeks before the spooky Halloween holiday.

For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!