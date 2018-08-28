First ‘Vox Lux’ Teaser Trailer Previews Natalie Portman as a Pop Star

0

Ahead of the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next week, the first teaser trailer for Vox Lux has arrived online. The original feature hails from writer/director Brady Corbet and marks his second feature film as a director, following 2015’s The Childhood of a Leader. This film is far more ambitious, as it is told in two halves: the first takes place in 1999 and revolves around a pair of teenage sisters named Celeste (Raffey Cassidy) and Eleanor (Stacy Martin) who compose and perform a song following a traumatic experience, catching the attention of a passionate manager (Jude Law). The second half of the film takes place in 2017, with Celeste (Natalie Portman) now a mother to a teenage daughter and a bona fide pop star, struggling to navigate a career fraught with scandals.

Cassidy, who had her breakout role opposite George Clooney in Tomorrowland, pulls double duty as both the young Celeste and Celeste’s own teenage daughter, which is a fascinating casting choice. You’ll see none of that in this teaser, however, as it’s mostly just a taste of what’s to come as we follow Portman’s character The Wrestler-style on her way to the stage.

This is certainly one of the more curious titles playing at TIFF, and it doesn’t have a distributor so if critics take a liking, this thing could find a home quickly. Sia wrote original songs for the feature and Scott Walker composed the original score, which adds another layer of intrigue.

Interestingly enough Rooney Mara was originally in line to lead the film, but she subsequently dropped out. This is a juicy role, however, and I can’t wait to see what Portman does with it. Watch the Vox Lux teaser trailer below and look for our review out of TIFF on Collider in the next week or so.