VRV to Add MUBI and CuriosityStream, Along with Offline Viewing

0

In an effort to cut the cord, VRV has become an increasingly attractive alternative. Though it currently boasts a healthy dose of options for fans of animation (like yours truly), a VRV subscription also includes Shudder for horror aficionados and a number of nerd-focused franchises. Now, the online streaming content provided is adding two new partners to further increase their diverse portfolio.

Starting today, VRV subscribers will gain access to all of the content available on CuriosityStream and MUBI as it rolls out throughout the day. Science and history buffs can get their fix of award-winning documentaries through CuriosityStream, and cinema lovers can watch MUBI’s catalogue of cult, classic, independent, and award-winning films from around the world – MUBI releases one new film per day, each available for 30 days.

Today, VRV is also rolling out offline viewing just in time for binging over the Thanksgiving holiday! We’ve got a sampling of the new additions to VRV and what they offer below, so check them out:

MUBI:

MUBI is a subscription video on demand service streaming cult, classic and award-winning films to members in over 200 territories globally. MUBI is centered around a philosophy of curation rather than excessive choice, offering just 30 hand-picked movies at any given time. Every day, a film is added to the list, and one drops off the bottom. The quality of the choices means its members can watch a masterpiece or take a confident chance on a new film they may not have heard of. MUBI believes everyone should be watching great cinema, not just searching for it.

Titles coming to the platform over the next two months:

Radio Mary

Nicolas Winding Refn ‘s personal archive of cult films

‘s personal archive of cult films The first two films of The Trip trilogy

trilogy Passing Strange

Experimental films from NYFF’s Projections competition

Anthony Mann Noirs: T-Men and Raw Deal (Shout Factory)

Evil Dead II

This Is Spinal Tap

Donnie Darko (Lionsgate)

(Lionsgate) T he Small Back Room, The Tales of Hoffman , and Peeping Tom by Powell & Pressburger (Lionsgate)

, and by (Lionsgate) Pierrot le fou, Contempt, Alphaville and more by Jean-luc Godard (Lionsgate)

and more by (Lionsgate) Takashi Miike ‘s Dead or Alive trilogy (Arrow)

‘s trilogy (Arrow) Irma Vep by Olivier Assayas (Zeitgeist)

by (Zeitgeist) Sion Sono‘s Antiporno (Nikkatsu).

CuriosityStream:

From the founder of Discovery Channel, CuriosityStream is the home of original award-winning documentaries and series where viewers can journey through our world and beyond. CuriosityStream’s immersive experiences feature experts from Stephen Hawking to Veritasium’s Derek Muller, stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling demystifying science, space, technology, health, nature, history, civilization and beyond. CuriosityStream empowers you to dive deep into favorite interests and explore new territory sure to entertain and inspire, unleashing your curiosity anytime, anywhere.

Top titles coming to the platform: