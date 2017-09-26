First ‘Waco’ Trailer Continues the Trend of Revitalizing 90s Tragedies for Entertainment

0

The first images from Paramount Network and Weinstein Television’s new drama series Waco hit the internet yesterday, but now the first trailer is here in full force. There’s a trend in television lately, a trend that digs up controversial or downright criminal 90s figures and dramatizes their stories. The People v. O.J. Simpson, Manhunt: Unabomber, JonBenet, Law & Order True Crime tackling the Menendez Brothers‘ murders. Audiences and critics eat it up, so this looks to be more of the same. Taylor Kitsch as the charismatic cult leader David Koresh is but the latest installment in this trend.

The all-star cast also includes Michael Shannon, John Leguizamo, Andrea Riseborough, Rory Culkin, Melissa Benoist, Paul Sparks, Shea Whigham, Camryn Manheim, and Julia Garner. Waco aims to be a compelling six-part scripted event series based on the controversial and harrowing true story of the 1993 standoff between the FBI, ATF and David Koresh’s spiritual sect in Waco, TX that resulted in a deadly shootout and fire.

Waco is Executive Produced by Weinstein Television, written by John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle and directed by John Erick Dowdle. Look for it on Paramount Network–formerly Spike TV–in January 2018.

Take a look at the first trailer for Waco below:

Here’s the synopsis for Waco: