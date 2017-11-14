New ‘Waco’ Trailer Teases Intense Limited Series Starring Taylor Kitsch & Michael Shannon

0

Paramount has released a new trailer for the upcoming six-part television event Waco, which is a miniseries chronicling the standoff involving Branch Davidian leader David Koresh in Waco, Texas in 1993. Taylor Kitsch stars as Koresh, a charismatic polygamist who was fingered by the ATF for stockpiling illegal weapons, which the ATF used as cause to raid the compound. But the raid went south, resulting in a 51-day standoff that ended in a bloody, violent conclusion.

Michael Shannon plays federal agent in this limited series, which will debut on the Paramount Network in January, and this trailer offers a much more balanced, nuanced take on the subject matter. Indeed, there was a lot of blame to go around at the time, and the ATF undoubtedly mishandled the entire matter while Koresh was a potentially dangerous man, accused of sexual abuse and misconduct inside the compound. Moreover, the Waco event is incredibly timely as it, along with Ruby Ridge and the Oklahoma City bombing, essentially birthed a growing faction of anti-government, gun-stockpiling white dudes.

I’m excited and curious to check this thing out, which was written and directed by brothers John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle. Also starring John Leguizamo, Andrea Riseborough, Rory Culkin, Melissa Benoist, Paul Sparks, Shea Whigham, Camryn Manheim, and Julia Garner, Waco premieres on Paramount Network on January 24th.