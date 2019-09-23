‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Reboot in the Works With Jared Padalecki Set to Star

0

Jared Padalecki is quite literally getting right back up on the horse after Supernatural ends its 15-season run. Deadline reports the actor will headline and executive produce a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, the CBS action series from the 1990s that starred noted duster enthusiast Chuck Norris.

The series will be a hard reboot of the original, not a Son of Walker situation, that will see the Texas Ranger working with a female partner as a nod to Nia Peeples‘ Syd Cooke from seasons 7 and 8. Here’s a synopsis, per the original report:

At the center of the series is Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a man finding his way back to his family while investigating crime in the state’s most elite unit. Our broken widower and father of two returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years for a high profile case – only to discover that there’s even more work to be done at home. In a nod to the original series, Walker and his new partner — one of the only women in Texas Rangers’ history — are the modern day heroes our world needs, following their own moral code to fight for what’s right, regardless of the rules.

The reboot, which comes from writer/producer Anna Fricke (Valor) and EP Dan Lin (Lethal Weapon), is being shopped around by CBS TV Studios but doesn’t have a home yet. However, Supernatural home The CW is a strong possibility, given Padalecki’s strong ties with the network and its president, Mark Pedowitz. Maybe even more so than its storylines, Supernatural became known for the strong bond between Padalecki, co-star Jensen Ackles, and the show’s fandom.

“They wanted to go out still loving it, they wanted to be with their families, and they wanted to see what else was out there,” Pedowitz said recently about the decision to end the long-running series.