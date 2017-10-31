Walker Stalker Con: Over 60 Photos of ‘The Walking Dead’ Cast, Cosplay & More

0

Walker Stalker Con (WSC) is truly an event by fans for fans. The entire 3-day program is planned around the fan experience and maximizing their interaction with the cast, showcasing fan art and sharing fan stories.

Fans come from all over the country to attend the Atlanta event particularly because it is still the only domestic show Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) participates in. 2017 WSC Atlanta also hosted a very special guest 9-year-old Peyton Jackson from South Carolina through Make-A-Wish America. Make-A-Wish helps grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions, and Jackson’s wish was to attend Walker Stalker Con. She got to hang with some of the cast and help The Walking Dead Director Greg Nicotero judge the cosplay contest.

The duo judged the content based on creativity, likeness to character and craftsmanship. All contestants in the under 18 category received a prize, but first place was a mohawked dancing Pennywise, second place was a pint-size Daryl Dixon and third place was Wonder Woman in an impressive handcrafted costume.

The adults were sorted by heroes and villains. First place amongst the survivors was a dead ringer for Rick Grimes who nailed the squint. Nicotero reminded the crowd and contestants, “Rick always wins, as we know.” Second place was King Ezekiel complete with tigress Shiva. Third place was Caroleia, a Carol / Princess Leia hybrid with dagger-size lightsaber.

The villains were narrowed down to the top four, with the judges favoring the Negan mashups. First place was Walker Lou who did his own zombie makeup including the back of his rotting head. Second place was Negan accompanied by Lucille Ball. Third place was Game of Thrones / Negan mashup. Fourth place was Joker Negan. The ultimate zombie killing machine also made a cameo during the contest, made by Magic Wheelchair which makes costumes for kids in wheelchairs. First place winners in all categories received VIP passes for 2018 WSC Atlanta.

New to the program this year were fan-run panels. All of the participants on the “We Are Negan” panel, for example, were cast as Savior extras. They discussed how they got on the show and what it was like to be on set. They also talked about how down-to-earth the stars are, but how when you’re standing there as an extra in the scene and you know folks like Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Andrew Lincoln are acting, you still believe everything that comes out of their character’s mouths in the moment.

Finally, fans gathered together Sunday evening for a screening of the latest episode, and hugged it out until they reconvene next year Halloween weekend in Atlanta. Check out images from the costume contest, the autograph booths, cosplay from the convention floor, and more in the images below! Also stay tuned for a report from the cast panel, and panel images of Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Chandler Riggs, and more.