First Trailer for ‘The Walking Dead’ Movie Teases What’s Next for Rick Grimes

Spoilers ahead if you aren’t caught up with Rick Grimes’ arc on The Walking Dead.

When last we left Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), he was barely clinging to life aboard a helicopter bound for far-off parts we know not where. Quite a bit of time has passed since then, both in the real world and in the fictional creation of Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard. We know that new adventures are coming for Rick & Co., even if the people he knows and loves are a long way away, and that those stories will be told in a series of movies on AMC. Today, we got our first good look at just what those movies will be like thanks to the first trailer.

It’s a super short teaser, but it’s nice to have confirmation that the movies are indeed happening and that Rick Grimes is at the center of the story. Beyond that info, and a shot of a helicopter flying towards a city skyline, that’s about all we’re getting right now.

Check out the first trailer for The Walking Dead movie below:

Here’s what franchise architect Scott Gimple said about the expansion plans earlier this year:

It is really important for the audience to know that we are going to be continuing to tell the story of Rick Grimes in these AMC Studios original films. We don’t want this thing to be like, “Oh, well, he’ll be back on the show any moment now.” We are telling Rick’s story in another medium, and it’s going to be these AMC Studios original films. They’re going to be on AMC, most probably. They’re centered around Rick Grimes. We’re going to tell the story of what happens after that helicopter flight, and these are going to be big, epic entertainments. Each are quality films. That’s what’s been happening in the industry. We’ve seen Netflix make these, basically, studio films for people to watch in their homes, and we’re going to be doing the same sort of thing here. We are talking about a trilogy for this Rick Grimes story. It doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the only Rick Grimes stories we’re ever going to tell, and also they’re probably not going to be the only movies that we tell. The Rick Grimes story, of course, is the biggest thing that we’re doing right off the bat, but we’re going to be doing a number of different Walking Dead things over the next few years. A universe of stuff. We’re not going to release it all at once. We’re going to be putting things out over the years for maximum effect. We don’t want to overwhelm folks with it.

