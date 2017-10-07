NYCC: Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Panel Live!

Be among the first to get a look at the upcoming Season 8 of AMC’s The Walking Dead with Collider’s exclusive livestream of the New York Comic-Con panel!

October 07, 2017, 7:45 PM – 8:45 PM - The Theater at Madison Square Garden

Join ‘The Walking Dead’ cast and executive producers for a panel where they will discuss the season 7 finale and share a sneak peek into season 8, premiering October 22nd 9/8c.

Here’s who will be in attendance: Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Lennie James, Tom Payne, Katelyn Nacon, and Austin Amelio.

The above-mentioned cast and more will return for Season 8 on AMC at 9pm on Sunday, October 22nd. (The cast will also lend their voices to animated versions of their characters on The Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special: Look Who’sWalking, premiering October 8th at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim.)

The Season 8 premiere will be titled “Mercy”; here’s the synopsis:

Rick and his group, along with the Kingdom and Hilltop, have banded together to bring the fight to Negan and the Saviors.

Season 8, Episode 2 is titled “The Damned” and the synopsis suggests the reunion between Rick and a former comrade:

The plan involving Alexandrians, Kingdommers and Hilltoppers unfolds. As Rick continues to fight, he encounters a familiar face.

Season 8, Episode 3 will be called “Monsters”; the synopsis follows:

Conflict with the Saviors leads to unintended consequences for the Hilltop, the Kingdom, and Alexandria. Morality proves tricky in wartime.

