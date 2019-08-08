New Images from ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Put on a Post-Apocalyptic Fashion Show

0

This year’s hottest fashion trend is Post-Apocalyptic Chic, as showcased by AMC’s new fall collection of images for Season 10 of The Walking Dead. The gathered survivors of the undead apocalypse are looking much more put together and a lot less grimy than they have in recent years, so civilization must be on the verge of returning in earnest, right?

Anyways, showing off their latest duds when they return this season are Daryl, (Norman Reedus), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Carol (Melissa McBride), Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and Michonne (Danai Gurira), who will be exiting the series at some point during the upcoming season. Additionally, AMC announced that Dante, who is introduced in Season 10 and is descried as “rogue and fast-talking and will play a pivotal role in the story of Alexandria this season”, will be played by Juan Javier Cardenas. Look for the series premiere on Sunday, October 6th at 9pm on AMC.

Here’s the series’ new official synopsis:

The Walking Dead is a story that started 10 years ago with one man trying to find his family. That family grew and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived and gave birth to a new generation. It is a tale of humankind and there are more stories to tell. It is now Spring, a few months after the end of Season 9, when our group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter. The collected communities are still dealing with the after effects of Alpha’s horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them, all while organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force, preparing for a battle that may be unavoidable. But the Whisperers are a threat unlike any they have ever faced. Backed by a massive horde of the dead it is seemingly a fight they cannot win. The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society. The very idea of whether civilization can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance.

