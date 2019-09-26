Watch: ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Video Teases the Battle Against the Whisperers

0

If you just can’t wait for the arrival of Season 10 of The Walking Dead on AMC Sunday October 6th, then this is the video for you. In between bits of footage from the upcoming season (which has been revealed in previously released trailers, etc.) are interviews with the cast and crew, teasing the adventures ahead.

This season, like pretty much every season before it, will feature the characters you like battling against those you don’t; some may even have switched places for that extra added dramatic twist. The only thing that’s really changed in Season 10 is the names and faces of combatants, but how it all ends up remains to be seen.

Check out the teaser for Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 10 of The Walking Dead:

The Walking Dead is a story that started 10 years ago with one man trying to find his family. That family grew and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived and gave birth to a new generation. It is a tale of humankind and there are more stories to tell. It is now Spring, a few months after the end of Season 9, when our group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter. The collected communities are still dealing with the after effects of Alpha’s horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them, all while organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force, preparing for a battle that may be unavoidable. But the Whisperers are a threat unlike any they have ever faced. Backed by a massive horde of the dead it is seemingly a fight they cannot win. The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society. The very idea of whether civilization can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance.

