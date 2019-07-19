‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Trailer Teases Another Bloody Conflict to Come

AMC’s Comic-Con presentation for all things The Walking Dead brought a lot of treats to terrorize their fans today. First and foremost was the first trailer for Season 10 of the seminal series, a video with more than four minutes of content teasing this fall’s return of the hit drama. And while there were a ton of interactions, reveals, character moments, and action sequences worth watching, a short teaser for the upcoming movie treatment of The Walking Dead appeared as well. You can watch that short trailer here.

As for the 10th season of TWD, it seems like everyone is getting in on the fighting this time. Like everyone. Daryl (Norman Reedus) may come about as close as anyone has in breaking the fourth wall in this one when he opines that they’re just surviving from one big fight to the next. Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) rallies the troops which include Aaron (Ross Marquand) leading the charge (with his prosthetic arm) and the recently released Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) joining the party. (What could possibly go wrong?) Even young Judith (Cailey Fleming) gets in on the fun! And while Danai Gurira will be exiting the show at some point this season, Michonne gets a killer closing moment in this new trailer.

Check out the new trailer for Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead below, and be sure to tune in on Sunday, October 6th for the new season:

In the fight against the Whisperers, there’s no going back.

Other news from the panel is as follows:

Fear the Walking Dead executive producer and chief content officer for The Walking Dead Universe Scott M. Gimple announced that the series has been renewed for a sixth season returning next year.

AMC announced new castings for The Walking Dead third series, which begins production in and around Richmond, VA next week. Annet Mahendru (Huck) and Aliyah Royale (Iris) join Alexa Mansour (Hope), Nicolas Cantu (Elton) and Hal Cumpston (Silas) as cast members in the third series of the franchise.

The untitled third series will focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad. Jordan Vogt-Roberts (You’re the Worst, Kong: Skull Island) will direct the series co-created by Gimple and The Walking Dead veteran writer and producer Matt Negrete who will serve as the series showrunner. Produced and distributed by AMC Studios, the series will premiere on AMC in spring 2020.

The Walking Dead series regular Danai Gurira (Michonne) announced that Season 10 will be her final season of the series.

The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere is written by showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang and directed by executive producer Greg Nicotero.

The Walking Dead executive producer Gale Anne Hurd announced that Thora Birch (American Beauty, Clear and Present Danger) will join the cast as Gamma in the upcoming 10th season of The Walking Dead. Gamma is a Whisperer sentry fiercely protective of Alpha. She is a believer and committed to the Whisperers’ way of life.

In addition, Kevin Carroll (The Leftovers, Snowfall) joins The Walking Dead cast as Virgil, a highly intelligent and resourceful man who is desperately trying to get home to his family.