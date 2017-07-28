‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Blu-ray Brings Negan into Your Homes This August

0

The dead aren’t the only things to fear when The Walking Dead Season 7 arrives on Blu-ray (plus Digital HD) and DVD August 22nd from Lionsgate and Anchor Bay Entertainment. Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his hardened band of survivors face their greatest challenge yet in Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the volatile leader of an opposing group. “The Walking Dead: The Complete Seventh Season” also stars Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, and Danai Gurira.

Picking up immediately after the thrilling cliff-hanger, Negan forces Rick and the group to fall under his will, brutally convincing them to live by his rules. To prevent further bloodshed, Rick genuinely believes they can make life under Negan, however terrible, work. But he soon learns that Negan can’t be reasoned with, and they must prepare to go to war now. Victory will require more than Alexandria, and Rick will need to convince their new allies from the Kingdom and Hilltop to band together with the common goal of taking down Negan and his army.

The five-disc home entertainment release of “The Walking Dead: The Complete Seventh Season” features hours of never-before-seen bonus features including audio commentaries, deleted and alternate scenes, and nine featurettes looking behind the scenes of the show, delving deeper into the characters and checking in with The Walking Dead writers. Season eight of “The Walking Dead” premieres Sunday, October 22nd on AMC.

BLU-RAY / DVD SPECIAL FEATURES