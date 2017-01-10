‘The Walking Dead’: Rick & Co. Will Get Back in the Fight in the Midseason Premiere

0

Some spoilers follow for those of you who aren’t caught up with The Walking Dead.

For the entirety of the first half of AMC’s The Walking Dead‘s seventh season, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) has been terrorizing the colonies of Alexandria, Hilltop, and the Kingdom (not to mention home audiences) in all manner of viciously inventive ways. Our intrepid survivors, who managed to avoid the dangers of everything from the CDC explosion, the mega herd, and even cannibalism over the years, had finally been cowed by the overwhelming numbers of Negan’s Saviors. But as a new synopsis for the midseason premiere teases, they’re about to get back into the fight, and at the end of the day, there’ll be no avoiding “All Out War.”

Also starring Katelyn Nacon as Enid, Danai Gurira as Michonne, Tom Payne as Paul ‘Jesus’ Rovia, Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes, Sonequa Martin-Green as Sasha Williams, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Alanna Masterson as Tara Chambler, Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa, Ross Marquand as Aaron, Lennie James as Morgan, and Melissa McBride as Carol, with Khary Payton as Ezekiel and Xander Berkeley as Gregory, The Walking Dead returns to AMC for its midseason premiere on Sunday, February 12th at 9pm.

Here’s the official synopsis for the Season 7 return episode:

The first half of Season 7 saw Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and the group broken by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), forced to fall under his will and brutally convinced to live under his rules. The second half of the season will focus on preparing for war and gathering the supplies and numbers to take Negan down once and for all. Rick’s group will find out yet again that the world isn’t what they thought it was. It’s much bigger than anything they’ve seen so far. While they have a singular purpose – to defeat Negan – it won’t come easy. More importantly, victory will require more than Alexandria. They need the numbers of the Kingdom and the Hilltop, but, similar to how Rick felt, Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Gregory (Xander Berkeley) do not want bloodshed. To convince them otherwise will take more than speeches. The lengths Rick and the group will have to go to in order to find weapons, food and new fighters is nothing short of remarkable. We’ll meet new survivors in incredible places. We’ll see Rick and the group tested in ways we’ve never seen before. We’ll see treachery from people we trust. Rick is confident as he will see his group and many others band together with the common goal of taking down Negan. But no amount of planning will prepare the group for all-out war with Negan and his army.