Exclusive: ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Blu-ray Clip Features Steven Ogg’s Savior Simon

Television’s #1 drama is back with some bite on Blu-ray. Worlds collide as “All Out War” breaks out between the factions when AMC’s blockbuster hit series The Walking Dead: The Complete Eighth Season arrives on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital August 21st from Lionsgate. In the latest season, our heroes fought on many fronts and not just against the hordes of Walkers roaming and biting their way across the countryside. Negan and his Saviors have proven to be ruthless, cunning, and untrustworthy to say the least. And Negan’s right-hand man, Simon, was almost as bad as the Big Man himself.

So it’s our pleasure to bring you an exclusive early look at the new Blu-ray, with the bonus that we get to revisit Steven Ogg‘s time on the show as the duplicitous, conniving, and too-smart-for-his-own-good Savior, Simon. [Spoilers ahead if you haven’t watched Season 8.] It’s a great look back at one of the best characters to arrive on the show in recent seasons, and it’s a testament to Ogg that we loved to hate his character so, so much.

Check out our exclusive look at the “Savior Simon” Blu-ray clip below:

The #1 Drama On Television Returns To Blu-ray™ and DVD on August 21st from Lionsgate Together with the Hilltop and the Kingdom, Rick and the Alexandrians bring “All Out War” to Negan and his forces. The Saviors are larger, better equipped, and ruthless, but Rick and the unified communities are fighting for the promise of a brighter future. The battle lines are drawn as they launch into a kinetic, action-packed offensive.

Find more details on the new Blu-ray below:

The explosive eighth season bridges the stories between “The Walking Dead” and its spinoff, “Fear the Walking Dead,” leading to a thrilling battle for freedom paved with casualties and tragedy. Together with the Hilltop and the Kingdom, Rick and the Alexandrians bring “All Out War” to Negan and his forces. The Saviors are larger, better equipped, and ruthless, but Rick and the unified communities are fighting for the promise of a brighter future. The battle lines are drawn as they launch into a kinetic, action-packed offensive. Take home “The Walking Dead”: The Complete Eighth Season and go behind the scenes with three audio commentaries (on episodes 803, 804, and 816) and three featurettes exclusive to the home entertainment release, offering an in-depth look at the making of the gripping eighth season. The home entertainment release also includes six extended episodes not seen in the orginal broadcast.

BLU-RAY / DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentaries

Episode 803 Commentary: Executive Producer Scott Gimple and Writer Matt Negrete

Episode 804 Commentary: Executive Producer Scott Gimple and Director Dan Liu

Episode 816 Commentary: Executive Producer Scott Gimple and Writer Angela Kang

“Carl Grimes: Leaving a Legacy” Featurette

“In Memoriam” Featurette

“The Price of War” Featurette