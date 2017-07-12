‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8: First Image Reunites a Pair of Fan Favorites

0

Your first look at Season 8 of AMC’s The Walking Dead reunites some long-standing, fan-favorite characters, so if you’d rather not see that blissful reunion, look away now. I’m speaking, of course, about Daryl (Norman Reedus) and his bitchin’ ride, the sweet, tricked-out motorcycle that was so cruelly taken from him in a previous season. Now, the two have finally been brought back together and can continue to ride the post-apocalyptic road into that final sunset.

I’m kidding, obviously. Daryl does feature in this image but the reunion in question is between him and Carol (Melissa McBride). The pair’s on-again, off-again romantic relationship has been complicated by Walkers, Saviors, the Kingdom, and mental breakdowns from either torture sessions or just too much damn fresh produce. In addition to this touching reunion, showrunner Scott M. Gimple also offered up some teases on the upcoming season of the hit cable show.

Check out the first image from Season 8 of AMC’s The Walking Dead, courtesy of EW:

When last we left The Walking Dead, the communities of Alexandria, the Hilltop, and the Kingdom had finally come together to battle against Negan and the Saviors. Fan-favorite characters spent a good amount of time apart since the survivors were scattered across these groups, but it looks like Season 8 will start to bring them back together, as suggested by the reunion of Carol and Daryl.

Carol, I’m happy to see, is outfitted for a fight and Daryl, happily, has his bike back. If this image makes you happy, then Gimple’s promise that Season 8 will build off the reunions and relationships on display in the Season 7 finale should have you elated.

“The season finale last year, seeing all the characters together interacting as one, was thrilling. It was exciting to see all these configurations of characters we hadn’t seen before. Even Aaron merely giving Jerry an apple felt satisfying. Season 8 will continue that trajectory in a major way. This is that times a million. Though it would be cool if the season began with just everybody giving each other apples. I’d be down with that.”

There’s certainly more to The Walking Dead than apple-sharing, but we’ll still have to wait a couple of months to find out. Or at least until Comic-Con.

AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres Sunday night, October 29th.