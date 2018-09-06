Watch: AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ Gets Artistic in New Season 9 Promo

0

Hot on the heels of a bunch of new character posters released yesterday, AMC’s The Walking Dead now gets an artistic teaser trailer ahead of its Season 9 debut next month. Much like the posters themselves, this teaser doesn’t reveal too much about the fate of our ever-dwindling main cast or the ever-increasing supporting cast, but it does put a trippy spin on things.

Starring Andrew Lincoln in his last season on the show, as well as Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, and Lauren Cohan as remnants of the old guard, The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, October 7th at 9pm.

Check out the kaleidoscopic new trailer for AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 9:

Here’s the newly released synopsis for the upcoming season of The Walking Dead: