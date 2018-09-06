Watch: AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ Gets Artistic in New Season 9 Promo

Hot on the heels of a bunch of new character posters released yesterday, AMC’s The Walking Dead now gets an artistic teaser trailer ahead of its Season 9 debut next month. Much like the posters themselves, this teaser doesn’t reveal too much about the fate of our ever-dwindling main cast or the ever-increasing supporting cast, but it does put a trippy spin on things.
Starring Andrew Lincoln in his last season on the show, as well as Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, and Lauren Cohan as remnants of the old guard, The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, October 7th at 9pm.
Check out the kaleidoscopic new trailer for AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 9:
We meet up with our survivors a year and a half after the war with Negan, and the world they knew is rapidly changing. The Walking Dead returns Sunday, October 7 at 9/8c.
Here’s the newly released synopsis for the upcoming season of The Walking Dead:
Last season brought the culmination of “All Out War,” which pitted Rick Grimes and his group of survivors against the Saviors and their cunning leader, Negan. With Negan’s life in his hands, Rick had a character-defining choice in front of him. By making the unilateral decision to spare Negan, Rick upheld the values his late son, Carl, championed in order to build for the future, but created conflict within his group.
Now, we see our survivors a year and a half after the end of the war, rebuilding civilization under Rick’s steadfast leadership. It is a time of relative peace among the communities as they work together, looking to the past to forge the future, but the world they knew is rapidly changing as man-made structures continue to degrade, and nature takes over, changing the landscape and creating new challenges for our survivors.
As time passes, the communities confront unexpected obstacles, danger, and of course, walkers, but nothing quite prepares them for the formidable force they are about to encounter, which threatens the very idea of civilization that our survivors have worked so hard to build.
Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics, “The Walking Dead” reigns the number one drama on television among adults 18-49 for the last six seasons. The series is executive produced by chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner Angela Kang, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, Greg Nicotero, Tom Luse and Denise Huth.