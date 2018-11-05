‘The Walking Dead’: New Trailer Teases the Evolution of Talkin’ Walkers in Upcoming Episodes

0

If you haven’t seen the latest episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead, Don’t Enter: Spoilers Inside!

After the unexpected end of “What Comes After”, fans are understandably asking just that question of the AMC drama. While the exit of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), in an unprecedented manner for the show, is certainly a turning point, it’s also the beginning of something new for the series. Whether that change is for better or worse (or the same) remains to be seen, but a newly revealed trailer teases out the next few episodes to come in the currently airing ninth season.

Now, keeping that spoiler warning in mind, this trailer shows events after a time jump, well after the departure of Rick Grimes to parts unknown. New faces join the show and new threats make their appearance, while returning players sport some new looks to show off the jump forward in the plot’s timeline. It also features “evolved” Walkers and talking Walkers, which sounds super-dumb when described that way, but is slightly less dumb when explained; we’ll save that for after the trailer itself.

Take a look at the new trailer for the remainder of Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead below, and be sure to let me know if you see what I’m seein':

Get a special look at the next three episodes of Season 9. The Walking Dead continues Sunday at 9/8c.

So, a couple things to clarify here: First, that whispering Walker you hear asking “Where are they?” probably isn’t a talkin’ Walker at all. These are, most likely, The Whisperers, a fringe group of human survivors who cloak themselves in Walker skin to blend in with the undead horde. This bizarre faction was teased in an earlier trailer released during San Diego Comic-Con this summer, but this new trailer features a better listen (if not a look) at them. Samantha Morton and Ryan Hurst were also previously reported to be cast as the Whisperer’s top members, Alpha and Beta, respectively, so expect to see them soon in some fashion.

Secondly, unless The Walking Dead has taken a page from the book of George Romero‘s 2005 film Land of the Dead and the Walkers are starting to be more like that movie’s zombie hero Big Daddy, I’m going to take the suggestion that the Walkers are “evolving” rather loosely. Maybe some in the herd are showing signs of intelligence, maybe the herd itself is getting “smarter” thanks simply to the fact that its dumber members have walked off literal cliffs before this. Or maybe the “evolved” Walkers are actually the aforementioned Whisperers which our heroes are trying to suss out. Look, as long as the Walkers don’t sprout wings and attack like flying Graboids, I’m moderately okay with this idea, just don’t take it too far.

You can also get a sneak peek at the upcoming episode “Good People” below:

Rosita and Gabriel discuss ways to find more survivors. Don’t miss the next episode of The Walking Dead on Sunday, November 11 at 9/8c.

