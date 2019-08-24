Marvel’s ‘WandaVision’ Adds Kat Dennings, Randall Park and Kathryn Hahn

0

Kathryn Hahn has joined the cast of Marvel’s Disney+ series WandaVision, which will also see Kat Dennings and Randall Park reprise their respective MCU roles as the scientist Darcy from Thor and government agent Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany are set to return as Wanda and Vision, the latter of whom died in Avengers: Infinity War and did not come back for Avengers: Endgame. WandaVision is described as a cross between a typical MCU epic and a sitcom, which explains why Hahn has been cast as Wanda’s nosy neighbor. Elsewhere, Teyonah Parris (If Beale Street Could Talk) has been cast as Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Captain Marvel’s friend and fellow Air Force pilot Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch).

Matt Shakman (Fargo) is directing the six-episode series, which is expected to debut in Spring 2021 and have major implications for the future of the MCU. Marvel chief Kevin Feige introduced a WandaVision teaser that amounted to footage of the two characters from previous MCU movies, mixed with footage from the Dick Van Dyke Show.

Feige has previously said that WandaVision is “unlike anything we’ve done before,” while both Olsen and Bettany had called the series “weird,” with Feige using the word “strange.” Taking the stage at D23 on Friday, Olsen said the show is going to be “wacky and fun,” while Bettany called it “so funny” and a “huge epic,” saying that the “writing is so extraordinary.”

Hahn recently voiced Doc Ock in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and starred opposite Paul Giamatti in Tamara Jenkins‘ fertility dramedy Private Life. She has also wrapped Tom Perrotta‘s HBO limited series Mrs. Fletcher, and she also stars in Derek Cianfrance‘s HBO drama I Know This Much Is True alongside fellow MCU actor Mark Ruffalo. She’s represented by the Gersh Agency and Lighthouse Management & Media.