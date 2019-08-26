First ‘WandaVision’ Poster Teases an Idyllic Setting for the Marvel Disney+ Series

0

Our first official look at the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series WandaVision has arrived via a poster that was handed out during D23 this past weekend. The series finds Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their roles as Wanda/Scarlet Witch and Vision, respectively, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is interesting because spoiler alert Vision got straight-up murdered by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

However, this debut poster offers a hint as to how this two-hander might work. We see Wanda and Vision hanging out in an idyllic, 1950s-style home that’s very “nuclear family,” but a shadow on the back wall hints towards a more comics-accurate iteration of Scarlet Witch. So is this all in Wanda’s head? Has she created her own reality in which Vision is alive and well and they’re living a perfect happy life? It sure seems that way.

We learned at D23 that Kat Dennings (the Thor movies) and Randall Park (Ant-Man and the Wasp) will be reprising their MCU roles in the show, with Teyonah Parris playing the adult version of Monica Rambeau from Captain Marvel and Kathryn Hahn playing a “noisy neighbor” in the series. We also know from San Diego Comic-Con that WandaVision will serve as an integral prequel to the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in which Olsen co-stars opposite Benedict Cumberbatch.

Indeed, these Marvel Disney+ shows differ from Marvel’s previous TV series in that they’re being planned to tie directly into the big MCU movies. In fact, these Disney+ shows—from Loki to Hawkeye—are integral pieces of Marvel Cinematic Universe storytelling, as evidenced by the fact that WandaVision ties directly into Doctor Strange 2. This is made possible because Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige are overseeing the Disney+ series, not Marvel TV and Jeph Loeb.

Check out the WandaVision poster below, and stay tuned for more details in the coming months. WandaVision will consist of six episodes and is set to debut in Spring 2021 on Disney+.

