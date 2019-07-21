First Logo for Marvel’s ‘WandaVision’ Revealed with Release Date, New Cast Info

0

If you’ve been waiting to subscribe to Disney+ just for some WandaVision, you’re going to want to check out this update. Previously announced co-stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, who respectively reprise their title roles in the streaming series, will be joined by an unexpected newcomer. That character brings major implications to the future of the MCU.

The new addition comes courtesy of Teyonah Parris (If Beale Street Could Talk) who will star as Monica Rambeau. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because she’s the precocious daughter of Captain Marvel / Carol Danvers’ gal pal and fellow Air Force pilot Maria Rambeau. Maria was played by Lashana Lynch in Captain Marvel while young Monica was played by Akira Akbar. However, this new Disney+ series sees Monica all grown up in the current timeline of the MCU and ready to take on her own adventures. Those will arrive as part of WandaVision in the Spring of 2021.

Check out the reveal from San Diego Comic-Con below:

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION, an original series with Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Teyonah Parris. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/mDgxZVW3BF — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Thanks to Haleigh Foutch, who’s comfortably seated in Hall H for us, we have this exchange from Feige & Co. who talked a bit about the series: