‘Wanderlust': Toni Collette, Steven Mackintosh Agree to See Other People in Netflix’s New Drama

In Netflix’s Wanderlust, Toni Collette and Steven Mackintosh star as a married couple (Joy and Ala) who live in a small English town and are coming to some new realizations about what they want from life after a cycling accident puts their sex life on hold. The 6-episode series explores how the two try to make a mutual arrangement to sleep with other people while also staying together, which of course starts off ok and seems to turn pretty messy almost immediately.

Though the trailer for the series starts off with comedic undertones, it ends in a very different place. It seems clear that while Joy and Alan’s plans do (at least at some point) end up reinvigorating their own marriage and attraction to one another, it also becomes an emotional flashpoint — no surprise there! — as they become more deeply entangled with the people they are having these other relations, and relationships, with.

Wanderlust premieres October 19th; check out the trailer, synopsis, and first images below:

