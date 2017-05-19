‘War for the Planet of the Apes’: 2 New TV Spots Tease the End of Caesar’s Journey

0

20th Century Fox has released two new TV spots for War for the Planet of the Apes. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves returns for the follow-up, which picks up a few years after the events of that film finally spurred the all-out war between humans and apes. Caesar (Andy Serkis) sets out to exact revenge against The Colonel (Woody Harrelson), who has amassed a massive human army at a compound deep in the snow.

At this point, all of the marketing is basically screaming, “Caesar is going to die!” and while that may have been obvious without the “Witness the End” taglines, I’m glad it’s come to this, not because I want Caesar dead (he’s a fantastic character and Serkis has given an astounding performance), but because narratives need closure. We don’t want to reach a point where we’re like, “Look at the heap o’ trouble Caesar’s gotten himself into this time!” We also know that these movies can extend beyond Caesar because it’s “Planet of the Apes”. Other Apes can take the reins and move the story forward.

Check out the War for the Planet of the Apes TV spots below. The film also stars Steve Zahn, Amiah Miller, Karin Konoval, Judy Greer, and Terry Notary. War for the Planet of the Apes opens in theaters on July 14th.

