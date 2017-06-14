Meet “Bad Ape” in a Lengthy Clip from ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’

0

I’m a big fan of what 20th Century Fox has done with their revitalized Planet of the Apes franchise. Rise of the Planet of the Apes successfully rebooted the title back in 2011, acting as a palate cleanser to Tim Burton‘s 2001 mess of an attempt. Then, defying all expectations, the 2014 sequel Dawn of the Planet of the Apes outdid its predecessor, shifting the focus to Caesar as he rallied his fellow apes against the humans. Now, this summer’s War for the Planet of the Apes looks to be the most action-packed installment yet, but it also promises to have unique characters for audiences to meet.

Enter: Bad Ape, the curiously named critter for which Steve Zahn provides the voice and motion-capture performance. The new character is introduced in this lengthy clip, and it’s clear that he’s not the most stable of the apes. How that pans out for Caesar and his crew remains to be seen…

Also starring Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Amiah Miller, Karin Konoval, Judy Greer and Terry Notary, Matt Reeves‘ War for the Planet of the Apes opens July 14th.

Check out the new clip from War for the Planet of the Apes, followed by a new poster featuring Bad Ape:

And here’s the official synopsis:

In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.

