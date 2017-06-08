First ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Clip Focuses on Nova

0

20th Century Fox has unveiled the first clip from War for the Planet of the Apes. The sequel finds Dawn of the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves returning to helm the continuing story of Caesar (Andy Serkis), who is now set on a revenge path towards Woody Harrelson’s ruthless Colonel. A war between apes and humans is now in full force, across a wintry landscape no less, and this clip further teases what audiences can expect this time around.

Additionally, Fox has announced an exclusive advanced screening tour across the U.S. If you live in one of the lucky cities involved, you’ll get a chance to see War for the Planet of the Apes early (like really early—June 19th) and for free. Visit WarForThePlanetScreening.com to find a screening near you.

Check out the first War for the Planet of the Apes clip below. The film also stars Steven Zahn, Amiah Miller, Karin Konoval, Judy Greer, and Terry Notary. War for the Planet of the Apes opens in theaters on July 14th.