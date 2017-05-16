Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Final Trailer for ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’

by      May 16, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday, May 16th, 2017) John Campea, Jon Schnepp, Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Batgirl reportedly next female led DCEU movie according to Deborah Snyder
  • Blake Lively to star in Nick Cassavetes’ MMA movie Bruised
  • Opening this week
  • New The Mummy featurette reveals Russell Crowe as Mr. Hyde
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
