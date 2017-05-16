Movie Talk: Final Trailer for ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday, May 16th, 2017) John Campea, Jon Schnepp, Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Final trailer released for War for the Planet of the Apes
- Batgirl reportedly next female led DCEU movie according to Deborah Snyder
- Blake Lively to star in Nick Cassavetes’ MMA movie Bruised
- Opening this week
- Wonder Woman 2 reportedly already in the works
- Claire Foy in talks to star as Lisbeth Salander in The Girl in the Spider’s Web
- New The Mummy featurette reveals Russell Crowe as Mr. Hyde
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions