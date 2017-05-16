Movie Talk: Final Trailer for ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’

0

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday, May 16th, 2017) John Campea, Jon Schnepp, Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Final trailer released for War for the Planet of the Apes

Batgirl reportedly next female led DCEU movie according to Deborah Snyder

Blake Lively to star in Nick Cassavetes’ MMA movie Bruised

Opening this week

Wonder Woman 2 reportedly already in the works

Claire Foy in talks to star as Lisbeth Salander in The Girl in the Spider’s Web

New The Mummy featurette reveals Russell Crowe as Mr. Hyde

Mail Bag