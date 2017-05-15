‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Final Trailer Teaser Digs into History with Charlton Heston

0

20th Century Fox has dropped an evocative trailer teaser for the final War for the Planet of the Apes trailer, which will arrive tomorrow. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves returns for the follow-up, which picks up a few years after the events of that film finally spurred the all-out war between humans and apes. Caesar (Andy Serkis) sets out to exact revenge against The Colonel (Woody Harrelson), who has amassed a massive human army at a compound deep in the snow.

This trailer teaser is great in that it only features a few seconds of actual footage from the trailer, and the rest is evocative imagery meant to herald the downfall of mankind. Charlton Heston voiceover plays over the footage, and while one might think this is some line of dialogue from his tenure with the Apes movies, it’s actually a recording of Heston quoting William Faulkner’s famous Nobel Prize acceptance speech in 1949, in which he began, “I decline to accept the end of man.” It obviously has other, more sinister overtones here, and hats off to the Fox marketing team for finding and using this quotation.

Check out the trailer teaser below, followed by some new images, and come back tomorrow to watch the full final trailer. The film also stars Steve Zahn, Amiah Miller, Karin Konoval, Judy Greer, and Terry Notary. War for the Planet of the Apes opens in theaters on July 14th.

Here’s the official synopsis for War for the Planet of the Apes: