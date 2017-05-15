‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Final Trailer Teaser Digs into History with Charlton Heston

20th Century Fox has dropped an evocative trailer teaser for the final War for the Planet of the Apes trailer, which will arrive tomorrow. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves returns for the follow-up, which picks up a few years after the events of that film finally spurred the all-out war between humans and apes. Caesar (Andy Serkis) sets out to exact revenge against The Colonel (Woody Harrelson), who has amassed a massive human army at a compound deep in the snow.
This trailer teaser is great in that it only features a few seconds of actual footage from the trailer, and the rest is evocative imagery meant to herald the downfall of mankind. Charlton Heston voiceover plays over the footage, and while one might think this is some line of dialogue from his tenure with the Apes movies, it’s actually a recording of Heston quoting William Faulkner’s famous Nobel Prize acceptance speech in 1949, in which he began, “I decline to accept the end of man.” It obviously has other, more sinister overtones here, and hats off to the Fox marketing team for finding and using this quotation.
Check out the trailer teaser below, followed by some new images, and come back tomorrow to watch the full final trailer. The film also stars Steve Zahn, Amiah Miller, Karin Konoval, Judy Greer, and Terry Notary. War for the Planet of the Apes opens in theaters on July 14th.
Witness the end. Final trailer tomorrow. #WarForThePlanet pic.twitter.com/n3VC7FsJji
— WarForThePlanet (@ApesMovies) May 15, 2017
Here’s the official synopsis for War for the Planet of the Apes:
In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.