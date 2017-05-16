Final ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Trailer Previews the Epic Confrontation

0

20th Century Fox has released the final War for the Planet of the Apes trailer online. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves returns for the follow-up, which picks up a few years after the events of that film finally spurred the all-out war between humans and apes. Caesar (Andy Serkis) sets out to exact revenge against The Colonel (Woody Harrelson), who has amassed a massive human army at a compound deep in the snow.

Man, it is really tough to root for the humans in this one, at least with the information we’ve been given in the trailers so far. However, I have a feeling that we’ll be a little more ambivalent towards both sides of the conflict between man and ape at the end of this movie since it feels like a last stand for each of them. Will we find compassion for the humans should they fall? Will we still cheer for the apes should they be victorious? That’s part of the fun of watching the rejuvenated Apes franchise. One of the other fun parts is the insane action on display, which is a highlight of this final trailer. However, you can expect there to be a lot of heart to this chapter as well, as teased by the arrival of a human girl taken under the wing of Caesar, and by the surprisingly dialogue-heavy conflict between the leader of the apes and Harrelson’s leader of men. This one has it all.

Check out the final trailer blow. The film also stars Steve Zahn, Amiah Miller, Karin Konoval, Judy Greer, and Terry Notary. War for the Planet of the Apes opens in theaters on July 14th.

Here’s the official synopsis for War for the Planet of the Apes: