Movie Talk: New ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Trailer; Jordan Peele Eyed to Direct ‘Akira’

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 31st, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, David Griffin, Sinead DeVries, and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

New trailer for War for the Planet of the Apes

Deadpool 2 director reveals why Brad Pitt isn’t playing Cable

Warner Bros. courting Get Out director Jordan Peele for Akira

Jeremy Renner won’t be in Mission: Impossible 6

New trailer for War Machine starring Brad Pitt

New Pixar short Dante’s Lunch intro’s dog from Coco

Five Nights at Freddy’s movie may be picked up by Blumhouse Pictures

Mail Bag