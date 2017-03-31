Movie Talk: New ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Trailer; Jordan Peele Eyed to Direct ‘Akira’

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 31st, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, David Griffin, Sinead DeVries, and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- New trailer for War for the Planet of the Apes
- Deadpool 2 director reveals why Brad Pitt isn’t playing Cable
- Jeremy Renner won’t be in Mission: Impossible 6
- New trailer for War Machine starring Brad Pitt
- New Pixar short Dante’s Lunch intro’s dog from Coco
- Five Nights at Freddy’s movie may be picked up by Blumhouse Pictures
- Mail Bag
- Twitter questions