Movie Talk: New ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Trailer; Jordan Peele Eyed to Direct ‘Akira’

by      March 31, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 31st, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, David Griffin, Sinead DeVries, and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Deadpool 2 director reveals why Brad Pitt isn’t playing Cable
  • Mail Bag
  • Twitter questions
war-for-the-planet-of-the-apes

Image via 20th Century Fox

