‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Trailer Teaser Previews Tomorrow’s New Trailer

A new War for the Planet of the Apes trailer is arriving online tomorrow, and 20th Century Fox has unveiled a brief tease that gives us an early look at new footage. The follow-up begins two years into the all-out war between humans and apes that was teased at the end of Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and finds Caesar (Andy Serkis) on something of a revenge mission against The Colonel (Woody Harrelson), who has amassed a human army at a compound deep in the snow.

This sequel has added interest now since director Matt Reeves has signed on to next helm The Batman, so folks will no doubt be extra curious to see what he brings to the table. Reeves took over from Rupert Wyatt on Dawn and crafted a pretty stunning sequel that leaned into the socio-political commentary that has been a staple of the franchise since the very beginning, with that film tackling guns and weaponization. I’ll be interested to see what War has to say about the world we live in, and where the film leaves our characters since it’s unlikely Reeves will be directing the next Apes movie—unless Fox is cool with waiting for 2-3 years until he’s done with The Batman.

Check out the War for the Planet of the Apes trailer teaser below. The film also stars Steve Zahn, Amiah Miller, Karin Konoval, Judy Greer, and Terry Notary. War for the Planet of the Apes opens in theaters on July 14th.