Early ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Reactions Hype Emotional, Epic Finale

The early reactions to War for the Planet of the Apes are in, and the common refrain seems to be “hold on to your butts.” When 20th Century Fox rebooted the Planet of the Apes franchise in 2011 with Rise of the Planet of the Apes, starring James Franco, audiences were understandably dubious. But director Rupert Wyatt’s take on the material was pleasantly surprising, with stunning visual effects work and a tremendous motion-capture performance by Andy Serkis. The sequel, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, doubled down on what worked from the first movie and layered in a hefty dose of social relevance thanks to director Matt Reeves’ decision to tackle issues of weaponization.

Reeves returned to helm War for the Planet of the Apes, which picks up a few years after the events of Dawn and finds the war between apes and humans in its final stages. Serkis’ Caesar now leads his apes on a Moses-like expedition on a path towards revenge against Woody Harrelson’s Colonel, and just as with Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, War sounds like it’s going to be an incredibly intense affair.

There’s an added level of anticipation here given that Reeves is also now attached to direct The Batman starring Ben Affleck once his duties on War for the Planet of the Apes are complete. The first screenings of War took place last night, and those who caught the screening took to Twitter to heap praise—and warnings of feelings—on the film.

Check some of the reactions below and check back on Collider for our full review on June 26th. War for the Planet of the Apes opens in theaters on July 14th.

GOD DAMN IT'S SO FUCKING GOOD — Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) June 16, 2017

The most amazing thing about War/Apes is how enamored Reeves is with faces. So much of the film is in close-up. You fall into the eyes. — Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) June 16, 2017

You'd expect a movie like this to stay wide. Particularly shooting w/ Alexa 65. But that density of image is why Reeves loved the close-ups. — Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) June 16, 2017

I'm still buzzing about it. This is not a typical tent pole film by any stretch. The emotional tension throughout is like a high wire. — Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) June 16, 2017

A few other notes: Giacchino's score is one of his best. Harrelson/Zahn are national treasures. GIVE SERKIS AN HONORARY OSCAR PLEASE. — Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) June 16, 2017

Please go see this movie and see it again. Reward this kind of effort. Make Hollywood notice. — Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) June 16, 2017

Saw #WarOfThePlanetOfTheApes – that upcoming Batman movie is gonna look AMAZING. — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) June 16, 2017

#WarOfThePlanetOfTheApes is the bleakest summer blockbuster I can recall. Suicide, torture, whipping, crying monkeys. It's unrelenting. — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) June 16, 2017

#WarOfThePlanetOfTheApes: the special effects are so seamless it's downright eerie. Makes case for future without proper actors. — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) June 16, 2017

I just had the pleasure of seeing #WarForThePlanet of the Apes. Jesus, you guys. Start hydrating now, you're going to need it. Wow. — Grae Drake (@graedrake) June 16, 2017

I'm dumbstruck by what they continue to accomplish. #WarForThePlanet — Grae Drake (@graedrake) June 16, 2017

If you thought you had no more feels left after @WolverineMovie, you are mistaken.#WarForThePlanet — Grae Drake (@graedrake) June 16, 2017

#WarForThePlanetOfTheApes is magical. Apes on horseback in blowing snow, nuanced acting by Apes & Humans! @mattreevesLA rules! — Harry Knowles (@headgeek666) June 16, 2017

The BEST movie of the summer is HERE! #WarForThePlanetOfTheApes is a LANDMARK TRIUMPH! Gripping, intense, powerful, moving, MAGNIFICENT! pic.twitter.com/bn3UnZTlGl — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) June 16, 2017