Exclusive: ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Deleted Scene Reveals What Happened to Malcolm

0

While humans are important in the new Planet of the Apes trilogy, they’re not the central characters. It’s all about Caesar’s story and the humans he encounters. Some are good, some are bad, but it’s ultimately about his choices. So when War for the Planet of the Apes came out and there was no mention of Malcolm, Jason Clarke’s character from Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, it didn’t really bother me. He and Caesar had gone their separate ways, and while his character represented a chance for peace between humans and apes, the whole point of War is that that the door has closed and there are no good humans left.

However, it turns out that War didn’t forget about Malcolm completely. In this exclusive deleted scene from the upcoming Blu-ray, we have a conversation between Caesar (Andy Serkis) and the Colonel (Woody Harrelson) where the Colonel reveals that he crossed paths with Malcolm:

-



I’m not really a fan of this scene, and I’m kind of glad they left it on the cutting room floor. For starters, you’d have to believe that these two would cross paths, and then it’s just more of a downer when you learn what happened to Malcolm. We already know the Colonel is evil, so this scene doesn’t really provide much in the way of new information. Still, I can understand why they filmed it and I’m glad they kept it for the special features.

