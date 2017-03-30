‘War Machine': Brad Pitt Counsels the Troops in New Netflix Trailer

In addition to taking over the scripted TV realm, the unscripted TV realm, comedy specials, kids programming, and just about everything else, Netflix has been putting a lot of money into big-budget movies. The most high-profile one of late is Brad Pitt‘s War Machine, a darkly satirical tale directed by Animal Kingdom‘s David Michôd. The movie is based on the book The Operators: The Wild & Terrifying Inside Story of America’s War in Afghanistan, and stars Pitt as decorated U.S. general Gen. Glenn McMahon (based on Gen. Stanley McChrystal) whose ultra-confidence was cut down by a journalist’s exposé.
From what we’ve seen of the teaser trailer and now this full trailer, the movie looks pretty great, though I would also recommend (if this sort of thing appeals to you) watching the oft-forgot HBO miniseries Generation Kill, from The Wire‘s David Simon. It also tells a true story of an embedded journalist in a Marine recon division during the first 40 days of the surge into Iraq. It’s a haunting and damning portrayal that also is considered one of the most accurate stories about that era. It’s also fantastic.
Check out the War Machine trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments. The film also stars Tilda Swinton, Sir Ben Kingsley, Anthony Michael Hall, Topher Grace, Will Poulter, Lakeith Stanfield, Emory Cohen, John Magaro, RJ Cyler, Alan Ruck, Scoot McNairy, and Meg Tilly. War Machine is available on Netflix starting May 26th.
Here’s the official synopsis for War Machine:
In a film for our times, writer-director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom) recreates a U.S. General’s roller-coaster rise and fall as part reality, part savage parody – raising the specter of just where the line between them lies today. His is an anti-establishment, pro-soldier exploration in the form of an absurdist war story of a born leader’s ultra-confident march right into the dark heart of folly. At the story’s core is Brad Pitt’s sly take on a successful, charismatic four-star general who leapt in like a rock star to command NATO forces in Afghanistan, only to be taken down by his own hubris and a journalist’s no-holds-barred expose. War Machine addresses the debt we owe to soldiers to question the purposes to which they are being directed.
