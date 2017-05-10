New ‘War Machine’ Trailer Has Brad Pitt Comically Navigating a Military Quagmire

0

Netflix has released a new War Machine trailer. Directed by David Michôd (Animal Kingdom), the movie is based on the book The Operators: The Wild & Terrifying Inside Story of America’s War in Afghanistan, and stars Brad Pitt as decorated U.S. general Gen. Glenn McMahon (based on Gen. Stanley McChrystal) whose ultra-confidence was cut down by a journalist’s exposé.

As you can see from the trailer, the movie is really leaning into the absurdity of not just war, but the complications of trying to build a coalition and the politics required. It’s not simply a matter of sending troops to one place, securing a town, and so forth. That being said, it could be argued that the real absurdity was the attempt at nation building in the first place.

The movie looks like a darkly comic blast, and I’ll definitely be streaming it the day it premieres on Netflix.

Check out the new War Machine trailer below. The film premieres on Netflix on May 26th and also stars Tilda Swinton, Sir Ben Kingsley, Anthony Michael Hall, Topher Grace, Will Poulter, Lakeith Stanfield, Emory Cohen, John Magaro, RJ Cyler, Alan Ruck, Scoot McNairy, and Meg Tilly.

Here’s the official synopsis for War Machine: