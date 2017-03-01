‘War Machine’ Trailer Reveals Brad Pitt in Netflix’s Darkly Funny War Satire

0

2017 is the year Netflix makes a big statement in the original film realm. While the streaming service has had solid previous entries like Beasts of No Nation, this year they’re acting like an out-and-out movie studio with content ranging from blockbusters (David Ayer’s Bright) to foreign films (Bong Joon-ho’s Okja) to now socially conscious war satires. Today Netflix unveiled the first trailer for War Machine, starring Brad Pitt, and it looks downright delightful.

Directed by Animal Kingdom and The Rover helmer David Michôd, the film is based on the book The Operators: The Wild & Terrifying Inside Story of America’s War in Afghanistan and stars Pitt as decorated U.S. general Stanley McChrystal whose ultra-confidence was cut down by a journalist’s expose. This first trailer is merely a teaser so we don’t get a ton of footage, but we certainly get the vibe of the film with Pitt doing something of an Aldo Raine-esque accent here in what’s sure to be a memorable role.

This is a true movie star vehicle for Netflix, and thus one of its most important films in the streaming service’s library. If it does well, and if critical reaction is positive, it proves Netflix is just as capable at making ballsy dramas as studios like A24 and Annapurna Pictures—the only question is whether the lack of a significant theatrical distribution will alter the film’s effect.

For now, I’m just excited to see this thing. Watched the War Machine trailer below. The film also stars Tilda Swinton, Sir Ben Kingsley, Anthony Michael Hall, Topher Grace, Will Poulter, Lakeith Stanfield, Emory Cohen, John Magaro, RJ Cyler, Alan Ruck, Scoot McNairy, and Meg Tilly. War Machine is available on Netflix starting May 26th.