‘War on Everyone’ Trailer: Alexander Skarsgard and Michael Pena Are Out for Money

Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe took the prize of best buddy-cop duo in a film this year with The Nice Guys, but will Alexander Skarsgard and Michael Pena be our favs in 2017? Based on the new War on Everyone trailer, it seems like there’s a solid chance of that happening.

The film is the third directorial effort of John Michael McDonagh (The Guard, Calvary), who also wrote War on Everyone. Skarsgard and Pena play Terry and Bob, crooked cops who try to blackmail and frame every criminal they encounter, but they uncover a larger conspiracy when they try and pull one over on a strip-club manager, Birdwell (X-Men: First Class’ Caleb Landry Jones) and his junkie for a boss, James Mangan (Divergent’s Theo James). Based on the footage, which you can watch below, it involves a case filled with $1 million in cash.

Pena can hold his own on charisma alone, and his character seems to be the comedic relief of this cop duo with Skarsgard playing the tough guy. Reviews from critics have been mostly positive with some dissenters, but their on-screen chemistry seems to work.

Also spotted in the trailer are Tessa Thompson (who continues her meteoric rise after Westworld with Thor: Ragnarok), Stephanie Sigman (that last-minute Bond girl addition to Specter), Malcolm Barrett (NBC’s Timeless), and Paul Reiser. War on Everyone is scheduled for release on January 5th on DIRECTV, followed by a limited theatrical and On Demand release on February 3rd.

Here’s the official synopsis: