Watch the Premiere of Showtime’s 80s-Set Wall Street Comedy ‘Black Monday’ for Free

0

As is its wont, Showtime has released the premiere episode of its upcoming comedy series Black Monday to watch online for free (and you can do so below!) The show stars Don Cheadle as the head of a misfit group of Wall Street traders, which includes Regina Hall, Paul Scheer, Horatio Sanz, Yassir Lester, and Andrew Rannells. According to the press release, “Together, they take on the moneyed, blueblood, old-boys club of New York finance and end up unwittingly crashing a Lamborghini limousine, the glass ceiling and the world’s largest financial system in this scathing comic commentary on 1980s excess.” It all leads up to the worst day in American stock market history, with the massive Black Monday crash of October 19, 1987.

The series was created and executive produced by David Caspe (Happy Endings) and Jordan Cahan (My Best Friend’s Girl), who also serve as showrunners. James Weaver and Don Cheadle also serve as executive producers, and fellow EPs Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg directed the pilot.

The 10-episode series premieres on Sunday, January 20 on Showtime; you can watch the first episode below, and also on Facebook or SHO.com.

Here’s the full official synopsis for Black Monday:

It’s all happening at The Jammer Group, a ragtag Wall Street firm headed by Maurice “Mo” Monroe (Emmy nominee and Golden Globe® winner Don Cheadle). Mo leads his team of misfit traders, including no-nonsense Dawn (Regina Hall, Girls Trip), eager-to-please Keith (SAG® Award winner Paul Scheer, The League), wild man Wayne (Horatio Sanz, Saturday Night Live), and hotshot Yassir (Yassir Lester, Making History). Into this motley mix walks Blair Pfaff (Tony® Award nominee and Grammy® winner Andrew Rannells, Girls), a young wide-eyed trader who gets in way over his head. Together, they take on the moneyed, blueblood, old-boys club of New York finance and end up unwittingly crashing a Lamborghini limousine, the glass ceiling and the world’s largest financial system in this scathing comic commentary on 1980s excess.