Watch Syfy’s ‘Deadly Class’ Pilot Online Right Now

Surprise! You can watch the first episode of the highly anticipated TV series adaptation of Deadly Class online right now for the price of free. This news hit us like a cane across the face so we haven’t been able to check out the whole thing just yet, but the first few minutes should be enough to get you hooked on the promising premise: A new student arrives at a secretive academy that trains students, most of whom are the children of underworld bosses, in the deadly art of assassination. If you need more than that to pique your interest, just know that this series also hails from producers Joe and Anthony Russo, who know a thing or two about action-packed ensembles.

Starring Benjamin Wadsworth, Benedict Wong, Lana Condor, María Gabriela de Faría, Liam James, and Michel Duval, Deadly Class premieres on Syfy on January 16, 2019, but you can watch the first episode now!

Here’s the full, one-hour pilot of Deadly Class in all its brutal glory:

A disillusioned teen finds purpose and fights for survival at an elite academy for the Deadly Arts. Deadly Class premieres January 16 at 10/9c on SYFY. Deadly Class follows a disillusioned teen recruited into a storied high school for assassins. Maintaining his moral code while navigating a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques, and his own adolescent uncertainties may prove fatal. Set against the backdrop of late 80s counter culture, Deadly Class is a coming of age story unlike anything you’ve ever seen. Based on the smash hit comic series of the same name by Rick Remender.

