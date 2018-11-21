HBO Is Offering ‘Game of Thrones’ and More For Free Over Thanksgiving

0

HBO is offering non-subscribers the opportunity to watch Game of Thrones—a show where every dinner ends with someone horrifically murdering and/or having sex with a family member—for free while you enjoy dinner with your own family over the long Thanksgiving weekend. Xfinity announced the HBO Thanksgiving Free Preview, which allows users to sample the streaming networks services from Wednesday, November 21, to Sunday, Wednesday 25. The ultra-violence offered by Game of Thrones is a fantastic substitute for listening to your cousin Lyle describe his semester abroad, but that also includes options like Big Little Lies or Silicon Valley. Or Veep! Thanksgiving is about politics!

A straight-through binge of all seven Game of Thrones seasons (without sleep, food, or rest, naturally) would get you caught up in time for the series’ eighth and final season, which arrives in April 2019. That’s only 67 hour-ish long episodes. If Hodor can valiantly hold back the armies of the dead you can completely ignore friends and family for 67 hours to watch a show about incest, murder, and dragons. How else will you be physically and emotionally prepared for that series-ending battle that is going to “make the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park?”

And if even the free marathon does not satiate your Westeros lust, take heart in the fact that HBO is still developing an entire slate of Game of Thrones spin-offs set in the world of George RR Martin‘s A Song of Ice and Fire universe. The first, which will star Naomi Watts as a “charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret”, is set thousands of years before the original series during Westeros’ wild early Age of Heroes.

So, yeah, all Thrones, all of the time, most likely for the rest of our natural lives. Get to watchin’.