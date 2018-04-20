0

1×1 with Kristian Harloff is a new weekly interview show from Collider and the mind of Kristian Harloff, which sees Kristian sit down with a new guest every week to explore their world. He talks with them about their life, their career, and what motivates them in their work. Kristian’s unique and relaxed interview style leads to some hilariously honest and fresh responses from his guests that you won’t hear anywhere else.

On this episode of the show, Kristian sits down with actor Hayden Szeto to discuss his career and his life as an up-and-coming actor in Hollywood. Szeto speaks about making the recent horror film Truth or Dare directed by Jeff Wadlow and starring Lucy Hale, Violett Beane and Tyler Posey. He discusses his career-defining turn as Erwin Kim in the Hailee Stenfield and Woody Harrelson led film Edge of Seventeen and touches on his recurring work as Ken Luang on the NBC sitcom The Good Place.

Szeto also reveals how the death of a close family member influenced his craft as an actor over the last few years, how he approaches his career as an Asian-American actor, and the standards he wants to set for himself. He also opens up about how his pursuit of his career has affected numerous relationships in his life. It’s an engaging, illuminating and heart-warming conversation with a young actor in Hollywood.

Watch the video above for the full conversation with a young, driven talent in the industry.