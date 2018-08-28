Classic Nicktoons and 90s Nickelodeon Shows Now Streaming on VRV’s New NickSplat Channel

0

If you just want to kick back and watch some good, old-fashioned Nicktoons, some live-action 90s Nick classics, or even some throwback kids & family gameshows (remember when that was a thing?), then I have some good news for you today. VRV, a fandom-focused platform offering a wide variety of new and classic digital content at a real steal of a deal, has partnered with Nickelodeon to become the premiere launch partner for NickSplat, available as an OTT channel on VRV starting today.

NickSplat is a multi-screen destination that includes beloved Nickelodeon content from the 1990s and beyond across television and social platforms. Nickelodeon collaborated closely with VRV to create a NickSplat-branded streaming channel that features a rotating selection of nearly 30 series of Nick’s most popular nostalgic animated and live-action programming. Titles include AAAHH!!! Real Monsters, All That, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, CatDog, Clarissa Explains It All, Doug, Kenan & Kel, Legends of the Hidden Temple, Rocko’s Modern Life, The Angry Beavers and The Wild Thornberrys, among others, with additional series to be added at a later date. NickSplat will be available to purchase a la carte for $5.99 per month, and will be included in the VRV premium bundle for $9.99 per month. (This premium bundle also includes access to channels like Crunchyroll, Funimation, Shudder, DramaFever, Nerdist, Mondo and Rooster teeth; yeah, it’s insane.)

Take a look at just some of the content available on NickSplat, as featured in this teaser video:

“Using the VRV platform, our goal is to empower both traditional media and popular digital brands to launch or extend their OTT channel presence,” said Eric Berman, head of content partnerships, VRV, Ellation. “Our partnership with Viacom is a first of its kind. We’re very proud to be the premiere launch partner to bring a NickSplat channel into SVOD and share these nostalgic series so our passionate audience can fall in love with them all over again.”

“VRV, with a sophisticated user base that loves the best in animation, is the perfect platform to launch our NickSplat channel,” said Sam Cooper, Viacom Executive Vice President of Distribution and Business Development Partnerships. “Viacom’s content – including our deep library of genre-defining television – is highly in demand, and our audiences are always looking for new and innovative ways to enjoy our programming. We’re committed to finding the best partners to bring our individual brands direct to the consumer, and this relationship with VRV is an exciting step forward in our strategy.”

We’re building a basecamp for unique fandom experiences within the VRV universe. By rallying and connecting fan communities, we make it easy to be fan,” said Arlen Marmel, general manager of VRV, Ellation. “NickSplat is an incredible brand with content that’s been delighting fans for more than 30 years and we are thrilled to be partnering with the Nickelodeon team to broaden the VRV universe.”

VRV – the premiere launch partner for NickSplat – and Viacom will curate programming on the channel throughout the partnership. Viewers can visit the NickSplat channel guide to find the latest episodes available by visiting vrv.co/nicksplatguide. Viewers can watch NickSplat on VRV now by heading over to https://vrv.co/nicksplat or downloading the app on Xbox One, PS4, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, and on Android and iOS.

Also in celebration of the NickSplat channel launch, VRV is taking “childhooding” on tour with a series of experiential events across the nation. Kicking off in Santa Monica the weekend of September 7th, attendees can enjoy nostalgic cartoons, a cereal bar, a 90s-themed photo activation and more. Additional events will be announced later this year.

VRV launched in 2016 to build fans a better universe through a premium, bundled streaming experience. The platform collaborates with both digital-first and traditional media brands and currently offers 12 channels in the VRV Premium bundle including NickSplat, Crunchyroll, Funimation, Rooster Teeth, Shudder and more, alongside exclusive series like “HarmonQuest,” “Killjoys,” “Thundercats,” and “Gary and His Demons” for a monthly subscription of $9.99. Ellation is the parent company of VRV and sister-platform Crunchyroll, and is a part of the Otter Media portfolio.