Watch the Saturn Awards Live Online

by      September 13, 2019

0

The Saturn Awards, which honor the year’s best in on-screen science-fiction, fantasy, and horror, are hosting their 45th annual ceremony tonight and you can watch the whole thing live. The ceremony begins at 6pm PST and 9pm EST and we’ll be including the YouTube embed to watch the whole thing right here in this article.

For now, however, feel free to peruse the list of nominations below and watch for your favorites. Those confirmed to attend the ceremony include Kevin FeigeJon FavreauJamie Lee CurtisGina TorresVince GilliganJeph LoebKevin Smith, and many more.

Nominations-wise, Avengers: Endgame leads the way with 14 nods, including individual nods for Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, Karen Gillian, Scarlett Johannson, and the Russo Brothers. Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake came in second on the film side with nine nominations.

Over on the TV side of things, Game of Thrones season 8 nabbed nine nominations, followed by six apiece for Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House and AMC’s The Walking Dead.

Check out the full list of nominees below and check back around 6pm PST to watch the livestream.

aquaman-movie-posterBest Comic-to-Motion-Picture Release 

Aquaman

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Infinity War 

Captain Marvel

Shazam!

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 

Best Science Fiction Film Release

Alita: Battle Angel 

Bumblebee 

Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom 

Ready Player One 

Solo: A Star Wars Story 

Sorry to Bother You 

Upgrade

Best Fantasy Film Release 

Aladdin 

Dumbo 

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald 

Godzilla, King of the Monsters 

Mary Poppins Returns 

Toy Story 4 

Yesterday

Best Horror Film Release 

The Dead Don’t Die 

Halloween 

Hereditary 

Overlord 

Pet Sematary 

A Quiet Place 

Us

Best Action/Adventure Film Release 

Cold Pursuit 

Escape Room 

Glass 

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum 

Mission: Impossible – Fallout 

Skyscraper

Best Thriller Film Release 

Bad Samaritan 

Bad Times at The El Royale 

Destroyer 

Dragged Across Concrete 

Greta 

Ma 

Searching

Best Animated Film Release 

The Grinch 

How to Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World 

The Incredibles 2 

Ralph Breaks the Internet 

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 

Toy Story 4

avengers-endgame-poster-dolbyBest Independent Film Release 

American Animals 

Anna and the Apocalypse 

The Man Who Killed Hitler and then The Bigfoot 

Mandy 

Ophelia

Summer of 84 

The Tomorrow Man

Best International Film Release 

Aniara 

Border 

Burning 

Ghost Stories 

The Guilty 

Shadow

Best Actor in a Film 

Jeff Bridges, Bad Times at The El Royale

Nicolas Cage, Mandy

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

Mel Gibson, Dragged Across Concrete 

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum 

Best Actress in a Film 

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns 

Toni Collette, Hereditary

Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer 

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel 

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Octavia Spencer, Ma

Best Supporting Actor in a Film 

Josh Brolin, Avengers: Infinity War 

John Lithgow, Pet Sematary 

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns 

Lewis Pullman, Bad Times at The El Royale

Jeremy Renner, Avengers: Endgame Marvel

Will Smith, Aladdin

Steven Yeun, Burning

Best Supporting Actress in a Film 

Cynthia Erivo, Bad Times at The El Royale 

Karen Gillan, Avengers: Endgame 

Amber Heard, Aquaman

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame 

Naomi Scott, Aladdin

Hailee Steinfeld, Bumblebee

Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home 

Best Performance by a Younger Actor

Evan Alex, Us

Asher Angel, Shazam!

Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters 

Jack Dylan Grazer, Shazam!

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home 

Shahadi Wright Joseph, Us

Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place

ready-player-one-movie-poster

Image via Warner Bros.

Best Film Director

Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck      Captain Marvel

Karyn Kusama                       Destroyer

Jordan Peele                          Us

Guy Ritchie                            Aladdin

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo   Avengers: Endgame  

Steven Spielberg                   Ready Player One

James Wan                            Aquaman        

Zhang Yimou                         Shadow

Best Film Production Design 

Bill Brzeski                             Aquaman

Ruth De Jong                         Us

Rick Heinrichs                        Dumbo

Gemma Jackson                   Aladdin

Horace Ma Gwong-Wing       Shadow

John Myhre                            Mary Poppins Returns

Charles Wood                        Avengers: Endgame  

Best Film Music

Danny Elfman                        Dumbo

Bear McCreary                      Godzilla, King of the Monsters

Alan Menken                          Aladdin

Marc Shaiman                       Mary Poppins Returns

Alan Silvestri                          Avengers: Endgame  

Alan Silvestri                          Ready Player One

Best Film Costume 

Kym Barrett                            Aquaman

Leah Butler                            Shazam!         

Judianna Makovsky              Avengers: Endgame

Chen Minzheng                      Shadow

Sandy Powell                         Mary Poppins Returns

Michael Wilkinson                  Aladdin

Best Film Special/Visual Effects 

A Quiet Place

Aladdin

Avengers: Endgame  

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Mission: Impossible – Fallout 

Ready Player One     

Spider-Man: Far From Home           

 

Best Superhero TV Series 

Arrow

Black Lightning           

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger   

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow   

The Flash

Gotham

Supergirl

Best Science Fiction TV Series 

The 100                                                                                             The CW

Counterpart                                                                                        Starz

Doctor Who                                                                                       BBC America

Krypton                                                                                              SyFy

Manifest                                                                                             NBC

The Orville                                                                                        Fox

Roswell, New Mexico                                                                        The CW

Westworld                                                                                          HBO

Best Fantasy Television Series 

American Gods                                                                                  Starz

Charmed                                                                                           The CW

Game of Thrones                                                                               HBO

The Good Place                                                                                 NBC

The Good Witch                                                                                 Hallmark Channel

The Magicians                                                                                    SyFy

Outlander                                                                                           Starz

The Outpost                                                                                      The CW

Best Horror Television Series 

NOS4A2                                                                                            AMC

American Horror Story: Apocalypse                                                 FX

A Discovery of Witches                                                                     AMC

Fear the Walking Dead                                                                      AMC

Preacher                                                                                           AMC

Supernatural                                                                                      The CW

The Walking Dead                                                                             AMC

What We Do in the Shadows                                                            FX

Best Action/Thriller Television Series

Better Call Saul                                                                                  AMC

Killing Eve                                                                                          BBC America

The Last Ship                                                                                     TNT

Mr. Mercedes                                                                                    Audience TV Network

The Purge                                                                                          USA Network

Riverdale                                                                                            The CW

The Sinner                                                                                         USA Network

Best Animated Television Series 

Archer                                                                                                FX

Duck Tales                                                                                         Disney Channel

Family Guy                                                                                        Fox

The Simpsons                                                                                    Fox

Star Wars Resistance                                                                       Disney Channel

Best Actor on a Television Series 

Grant Gustin                          The Flash                                           The CW

Kit Harington                          Game of Thrones                               HBO

Sam Heughan                        Outlander                                           Starz

Andrew Lincoln                      The Walking Dead                             AMC

Seth MacFarlane                   The Orville                                         Fox

Bill Pullman                            The Sinner                                         USA Network

Jeffrey Wright                        Westworld                                          HBO

Best Actress in a Television Series 

Caitriona Balfe                       Outlander                                           Starz

Melissa Benoist                      Supergirl                                             The CW

Emilia Clarke                         Game of Thrones                               HBO

Sandra Oh                             Killing Eve                                          BBC America

Adrianne Palicki                     The Orville                                         Fox

Candice Patton                      The Flash                                           The CW

Jodie Whittaker                      Doctor Who                                        BBC America

Best Supporting Actor on a Television Series 

Jonathan Banks                     Better Call Saul                                  AMC

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau           Game of Thrones                               HBO

Peter Dinklage                       Game of Thrones                               HBO

David Harewood                    Supergirl                                             The CW

Ed Harris                                Westworld                                          HBO

Lennie James                        Fear the Walking Dead                      AMC

Khary Payton                         The Walking Dead                             AMC

Best Supporting Actress on a Television Series 

Gwendoline Christie               Game of Thrones                               HBO

Danai Gurira                          The Walking Dead                            AMC

Lena Headey                         Game of Thrones                              HBO

Melissa McBride                    The Walking Dead                            AMC

Rhea Seehorn                        Better Call Saul                                  AMC

Sophie Skelton                      Outlander                                          Starz

Sophie Turner                        Game of Thrones                               HBO

Best Performance by a Younger Actor on a Television Series 

KJ Apa                                   Riverdale                                            The CW

Tosin Cole                              Doctor Who                                        BBC America

Cameron Cuffe                      Krypton                                              SyFy

Benjamin Wadsworth             Deadly Class                                     SyFy

David Mazouz                        Gotham                                              Fox

Cole Sprouse                         Riverdale                                            The CW

Maisie Williams                      Game of Thrones                               HBO

Best Guest-Starring Performance on a Television Series 

Rainer Bock                           Better Call Saul                                  AMC

Jon Cryer                               Supergirl                                             The CW

Sydney Lemmon                   Fear the Walking Dead                      AMC

Jeffrey Dean Morgan             The Walking Dead                             AMC

Tonya Pinkins                        Fear the Walking Dead                      AMC

Ed Speleers                           Outlander                                           Starz

 Best Streaming Superhero Television Series 

DC’s Doom Patrol                                                                              DC Universe

DC’s Swamp Thing                                                                            DC Universe

Marvel’s Daredevil                                                                             Netflix

Marvel’s Jessica Jones                                                                     Netflix

Marvel’s The Punisher                                                                       Netflix

Marvel’s Runaways                                                                           Hulu

The Umbrella Academy                                                                     Netflix

Best Streaming Fantasy, Sci-Fi, or Action/Thriller Television Series 

Black Mirror                                                                                       Netflix

The Expanse                                                                                    Amazon

Lost in Space                                                                                    Netflix

Good Omens                                                                                    Amazon

Russian Doll                                                                                      Netflix

Star Trek: Discovery                                                                         CBS All Access

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan                                                                  Amazon

Best Streaming Horror and Thriller Series 

Castle Rock                                                                                      Hulu

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina                                                          Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale                                                                        Hulu

Stranger Things                                                                                 Netflix

The Haunting of Hill House                                                               Netflix

The Twilight Zone                                                                              CBS All Access

You                                                                                                     Netflix / Lifetime

Best Actor in Streaming Presentation 

Penn Badgley                        You                                                     Netflix / Lifetime

Jon Bernthal                           Marvel’s The Punisher                       Netflix

Charlie Cox                            Marvel’s Daredevil                             Netflix

John Krasinski                       Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan                  Amazon

Zac Efron                              Extremely Wicked, Shockingly          Netflix

Evil and Vile

David Tennant                       Good Omens                                     Amazon

Henry Thomas                       The Haunting of Hill House               Netflix

Best Actress in a Streaming Presentation 

Carla Gugino                          The Haunting of Hill House               Netflix

Sonequa Martin-Green          Star Trek: Discovery                         CBS All Access

Elizabeth Lail                          You                                                     Netflix / Lifetime

Natasha Lyonne                    Russian Doll                                       Netflix

Molly Parker                           Lost in Space                                     Netflix

Krysten Ritter                         Marvel’s Jessica Jones                     Netflix

Kiernan Shipka                      Chilling Adventures of Sabrina          Netflix

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN STREAMING PRESENTATION

Wilson Cruz                           Star Trek: Discovery                         CBS All Access

Michiel Huisman                    The Haunting of Hill House               Netflix

Timothy Hutton                      The Haunting of Hill House               Netflix

Doug Jones                            Star Trek: Discovery                         CBS All Access

Ethan Peck                            Star Trek: Discovery                         CBS All Access

Maxwell Jenkins                    Lost in Space                                     Netflix

Michael Sheen                       Good Omens                                    Amazon

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN STREAMING SERIES

Maya Hawke                          Stranger Things                                 Netflix

Ellen Page                             The Umbrella Academy                     Netflix

Parker Posey                         Lost in Space                                    Netflix

Victoria Pedretti                     The Haunting of Hill House               Netflix

Taylor Russell                        Lost in Space                                    Netflix

Sissy Spacek                         Castle Rock                                       Hulu

Deborah Ann Woll                  Marvel’s Daredevil                             Netflix

                 

