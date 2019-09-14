Watch the Saturn Awards Live Online

The Saturn Awards, which honor the year’s best in on-screen science-fiction, fantasy, and horror, are hosting their 45th annual ceremony tonight and you can watch the whole thing live. The ceremony begins at 6pm PST and 9pm EST and we’ll be including the YouTube embed to watch the whole thing right here in this article.
For now, however, feel free to peruse the list of nominations below and watch for your favorites. Those confirmed to attend the ceremony include Kevin Feige, Jon Favreau, Jamie Lee Curtis, Gina Torres, Vince Gilligan, Jeph Loeb, Kevin Smith, and many more.
Nominations-wise, Avengers: Endgame leads the way with 14 nods, including individual nods for Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, Karen Gillian, Scarlett Johannson, and the Russo Brothers. Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake came in second on the film side with nine nominations.
Over on the TV side of things, Game of Thrones season 8 nabbed nine nominations, followed by six apiece for Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House and AMC’s The Walking Dead.
Check out the full list of nominees below and check back around 6pm PST to watch the livestream.
Best Comic-to-Motion-Picture Release
Aquaman
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Infinity War
Captain Marvel
Shazam!
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Science Fiction Film Release
Alita: Battle Angel
Bumblebee
Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Sorry to Bother You
Upgrade
Best Fantasy Film Release
Aladdin
Dumbo
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Godzilla, King of the Monsters
Mary Poppins Returns
Toy Story 4
Yesterday
Best Horror Film Release
The Dead Don’t Die
Halloween
Hereditary
Overlord
Pet Sematary
A Quiet Place
Us
Best Action/Adventure Film Release
Cold Pursuit
Escape Room
Glass
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Skyscraper
Best Thriller Film Release
Bad Samaritan
Bad Times at The El Royale
Destroyer
Dragged Across Concrete
Greta
Ma
Searching
Best Animated Film Release
The Grinch
How to Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World
The Incredibles 2
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Toy Story 4
American Animals
Anna and the Apocalypse
The Man Who Killed Hitler and then The Bigfoot
Mandy
Ophelia
Summer of 84
The Tomorrow Man
Best International Film Release
Aniara
Border
Burning
Ghost Stories
The Guilty
Shadow
Best Actor in a Film
Jeff Bridges, Bad Times at The El Royale
Nicolas Cage, Mandy
Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Mel Gibson, Dragged Across Concrete
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Best Actress in a Film
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Toni Collette, Hereditary
Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Octavia Spencer, Ma
Best Supporting Actor in a Film
Josh Brolin, Avengers: Infinity War
John Lithgow, Pet Sematary
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Lewis Pullman, Bad Times at The El Royale
Jeremy Renner, Avengers: Endgame Marvel
Will Smith, Aladdin
Steven Yeun, Burning
Best Supporting Actress in a Film
Cynthia Erivo, Bad Times at The El Royale
Karen Gillan, Avengers: Endgame
Amber Heard, Aquaman
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame
Naomi Scott, Aladdin
Hailee Steinfeld, Bumblebee
Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Best Performance by a Younger Actor
Evan Alex, Us
Asher Angel, Shazam!
Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Jack Dylan Grazer, Shazam!
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Shahadi Wright Joseph, Us
Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place
Best Film Director
Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck Captain Marvel
Karyn Kusama Destroyer
Jordan Peele Us
Guy Ritchie Aladdin
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Avengers: Endgame
Steven Spielberg Ready Player One
James Wan Aquaman
Zhang Yimou Shadow
Best Film Production Design
Bill Brzeski Aquaman
Ruth De Jong Us
Rick Heinrichs Dumbo
Gemma Jackson Aladdin
Horace Ma Gwong-Wing Shadow
John Myhre Mary Poppins Returns
Charles Wood Avengers: Endgame
Best Film Music
Danny Elfman Dumbo
Bear McCreary Godzilla, King of the Monsters
Alan Menken Aladdin
Marc Shaiman Mary Poppins Returns
Alan Silvestri Avengers: Endgame
Alan Silvestri Ready Player One
Best Film Costume
Kym Barrett Aquaman
Leah Butler Shazam!
Judianna Makovsky Avengers: Endgame
Chen Minzheng Shadow
Sandy Powell Mary Poppins Returns
Michael Wilkinson Aladdin
Best Film Special/Visual Effects
A Quiet Place
Aladdin
Avengers: Endgame
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Ready Player One
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Best Superhero TV Series
Arrow
Black Lightning
Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
The Flash
Gotham
Supergirl
Best Science Fiction TV Series
The 100 The CW
Counterpart Starz
Doctor Who BBC America
Krypton SyFy
Manifest NBC
The Orville Fox
Roswell, New Mexico The CW
Westworld HBO
Best Fantasy Television Series
American Gods Starz
Charmed The CW
Game of Thrones HBO
The Good Place NBC
The Good Witch Hallmark Channel
The Magicians SyFy
Outlander Starz
The Outpost The CW
Best Horror Television Series
NOS4A2 AMC
American Horror Story: Apocalypse FX
A Discovery of Witches AMC
Fear the Walking Dead AMC
Preacher AMC
Supernatural The CW
The Walking Dead AMC
What We Do in the Shadows FX
Best Action/Thriller Television Series
Better Call Saul AMC
Killing Eve BBC America
The Last Ship TNT
Mr. Mercedes Audience TV Network
The Purge USA Network
Riverdale The CW
The Sinner USA Network
Best Animated Television Series
Archer FX
Duck Tales Disney Channel
Family Guy Fox
The Simpsons Fox
Star Wars Resistance Disney Channel
Best Actor on a Television Series
Grant Gustin The Flash The CW
Kit Harington Game of Thrones HBO
Sam Heughan Outlander Starz
Andrew Lincoln The Walking Dead AMC
Seth MacFarlane The Orville Fox
Bill Pullman The Sinner USA Network
Jeffrey Wright Westworld HBO
Best Actress in a Television Series
Caitriona Balfe Outlander Starz
Melissa Benoist Supergirl The CW
Emilia Clarke Game of Thrones HBO
Sandra Oh Killing Eve BBC America
Adrianne Palicki The Orville Fox
Candice Patton The Flash The CW
Jodie Whittaker Doctor Who BBC America
Best Supporting Actor on a Television Series
Jonathan Banks Better Call Saul AMC
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Game of Thrones HBO
Peter Dinklage Game of Thrones HBO
David Harewood Supergirl The CW
Ed Harris Westworld HBO
Lennie James Fear the Walking Dead AMC
Khary Payton The Walking Dead AMC
Best Supporting Actress on a Television Series
Gwendoline Christie Game of Thrones HBO
Danai Gurira The Walking Dead AMC
Lena Headey Game of Thrones HBO
Melissa McBride The Walking Dead AMC
Rhea Seehorn Better Call Saul AMC
Sophie Skelton Outlander Starz
Sophie Turner Game of Thrones HBO
Best Performance by a Younger Actor on a Television Series
KJ Apa Riverdale The CW
Tosin Cole Doctor Who BBC America
Cameron Cuffe Krypton SyFy
Benjamin Wadsworth Deadly Class SyFy
David Mazouz Gotham Fox
Cole Sprouse Riverdale The CW
Maisie Williams Game of Thrones HBO
Best Guest-Starring Performance on a Television Series
Rainer Bock Better Call Saul AMC
Jon Cryer Supergirl The CW
Sydney Lemmon Fear the Walking Dead AMC
Jeffrey Dean Morgan The Walking Dead AMC
Tonya Pinkins Fear the Walking Dead AMC
Ed Speleers Outlander Starz
Best Streaming Superhero Television Series
DC’s Doom Patrol DC Universe
DC’s Swamp Thing DC Universe
Marvel’s Daredevil Netflix
Marvel’s Jessica Jones Netflix
Marvel’s The Punisher Netflix
Marvel’s Runaways Hulu
The Umbrella Academy Netflix
Best Streaming Fantasy, Sci-Fi, or Action/Thriller Television Series
Black Mirror Netflix
The Expanse Amazon
Lost in Space Netflix
Good Omens Amazon
Russian Doll Netflix
Star Trek: Discovery CBS All Access
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Amazon
Best Streaming Horror and Thriller Series
Castle Rock Hulu
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale Hulu
Stranger Things Netflix
The Haunting of Hill House Netflix
The Twilight Zone CBS All Access
You Netflix / Lifetime
Best Actor in Streaming Presentation
Penn Badgley You Netflix / Lifetime
Jon Bernthal Marvel’s The Punisher Netflix
Charlie Cox Marvel’s Daredevil Netflix
John Krasinski Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Amazon
Zac Efron Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Netflix
Evil and Vile
David Tennant Good Omens Amazon
Henry Thomas The Haunting of Hill House Netflix
Best Actress in a Streaming Presentation
Carla Gugino The Haunting of Hill House Netflix
Sonequa Martin-Green Star Trek: Discovery CBS All Access
Elizabeth Lail You Netflix / Lifetime
Natasha Lyonne Russian Doll Netflix
Molly Parker Lost in Space Netflix
Krysten Ritter Marvel’s Jessica Jones Netflix
Kiernan Shipka Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Netflix
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN STREAMING PRESENTATION
Wilson Cruz Star Trek: Discovery CBS All Access
Michiel Huisman The Haunting of Hill House Netflix
Timothy Hutton The Haunting of Hill House Netflix
Doug Jones Star Trek: Discovery CBS All Access
Ethan Peck Star Trek: Discovery CBS All Access
Maxwell Jenkins Lost in Space Netflix
Michael Sheen Good Omens Amazon
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN STREAMING SERIES
Maya Hawke Stranger Things Netflix
Ellen Page The Umbrella Academy Netflix
Parker Posey Lost in Space Netflix
Victoria Pedretti The Haunting of Hill House Netflix
Taylor Russell Lost in Space Netflix
Sissy Spacek Castle Rock Hulu
Deborah Ann Woll Marvel’s Daredevil Netflix