Watch the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids Walk Through the Halloween Horror Nights Maze

The folks at Universal Studios added a mighty exciting maze to Halloween Horror Nights this year in the form of Stranger Things, and now some of the cast members of the film have had a chance to experience it for themselves. In the video below, you can watch as Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, and Priah Ferguson walk through the Stranger Things Halloween Horror Nights maze at Universal Studios Hollywood after attending the event’s red carpet premiere. Their reactions are, unsurprisingly, pretty great, but it’s also just neat to see actors from a popular TV show see their work being reinterpreted on a grand scale.

Production on Stranger Things 3 is currently winding to a close, and though we don’t yet know what to expect when the show returns next year, it’ll be interesting to see if Universal Studios brings the Stranger Things maze back next October with new additions. Regardless, early reactions to the existing maze at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, and Universal Studios Singapore have been positive, so one imagines this brand partnership will be extended.

Take a look at the video below. Halloween Horror Nights continues on select nights through November 3rd in Hollywood and Orlando and through October 21st in Singapore. Click here to purchase tickets, and click here for Haleigh Foutch’s review of all the Halloween Horror Nights mazes from Universal Orlando.