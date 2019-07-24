New ‘Watchmen’ Images Give a Closer Look at Regina King’s Masked Vigilante

0

HBO has released the first batch of images from Watchmen, creator Damon Lindelof‘s reimagining/sequel/question mark to the groundbreaking late-80s comic book series by writer Alan Moore and artists Dave Gibbons and John Higgins. Along with these new photos, the network also announced at the 2019 Television Critics Association press tour that the series would debut in October.

The new images are all focused on Oscar-winner Regina King‘s character, Angela Abar, seen here in full costumed vigilante attire. We don’t know a whole ton about Angela Abar quite yet—we don’t know a ton about Lindelof’s Watchmen, period—but the latest full-length trailer did appear to confirm the character is a police officer by day and superhero-of-sorts by night. This puts the character in an odd conflicting position, seeing as how the show’s official logline describes it as being “set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated like outlaws.”

Check out the images below, which include a few looks at Lindelof and Co. behind the scenes. Watchmen—which also stars Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Jeremy Irons, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Hong Chau—will premiere on HBO this October.

