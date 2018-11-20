‘Watchmen': The Mysterious Yellow Cops Return in New Images

0

With production already underway, we still know practically nothing about the plot driving Damon Lindelof‘s Watchmen series for HBO other than the fact it’s not a direct adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbon‘s iconic source material. Folks, the official images aren’t helping on that front. A new batch that just appeared on the series’ official Instagram sees the return of the mysterious police officers who look a bit like Rorschach only…yellow-er.

The first is a shot of these peculiar masked cops lined up in a hallway with the caption, “Masks Save Lives.” The second sees a single officer on a shadowy night-time road shining a flashlight at something off-screen, caption “Hiding in plain sight.”

Lindelof originally announced the series with an earnest open letter explaining not only his devotion to the original comic series, but also his show’s intention to “remix” what has come before.

“We have no desire to ‘adapt’ the twelve issues Mr. Moore and Mr. Gibbons created thirty years ago….they will, however, be remixed. Because the bass lines in those familiar tracks are just too good and we’d be fools to not sample them. Those original twelve issues are our Old Testament. When the New Testament came along, it did not erase what came before it. Creation. The Garden of Eden. Abraham and Isaac. The Flood. It all happened. And so it will be with Watchmen. The Comedian died. Dan and Laurie fell in love. Ozymandias saved the world and Dr. Manhattan left it just after blowing Rorschach to pieces in the bitter cold of Antarctica.”

View this post on Instagram Hiding in plain sight. #WatchmenHBO A post shared by Watchmen (@watchmen) on Nov 20, 2018 at 10:24am PST



