HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ Premiere Date Announced with a Countdown Clock Because of Course

0

HBO has confirmed the premiere date for Watchmen, one of the most highly-anticipated series coming to the cable channel. The series was created by Lost‘s Damon Lindelof and boasts a strong cast of TV’s finest including Regina King, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, and Jeremy Irons.

Watchmen will premiere on HBO on Sunday, October 20 at 9/8c. The date was confirmed on the Watchmen Twitter account with the ominous phrase “Tick tock”, a recurring motif in this fictional world where Doomsday Clocks teasing the end of times reign supreme. The tweet also featured a very short clip featuring another recurring phrase: “Everything begins.” The two words form clock hands, reminding us for the second time in one tweet that time is counting down to something big — in addition to the Watchmen premiere date.

Lindelof’s Watchmen uses Alan Moore‘s celebrated graphic novel of the same name as a springboard for its story. The graphic novel, originally published in 1987 and turned into a live-action feature film directed by Zack Snyder in 2009, presented an alternate ’80s timeline where vigilante superheroes had served the American people for the better part of the 20th century. The threat of nuclear war forces a handful of the semi-retired heroes to reunite and figure out how to stop the bombs from going off.

Plot specifics have been kept under wraps (for the most part) but Lindelof’s Watchmen will take place in an alternate version of our present-day, where the police find themselves hunted by an underground terrorist group styled after the vigilante Rorschach (the narrator of Moore’s Watchmen). King will play a superhero created specifically for this new 10-episode series while Smart and Irons will play characters who were first introduced in Moore’s Watchmen: Laurie Blake and Adrian Veidt, respectively.

HBO’s Watchmen premieres Sunday, October 20 at 9/8c. Check out the official trailer which debuted at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 below: