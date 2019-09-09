New ‘Watchmen’ Featurette Unmasks the HBO Series in the Best Look So Far

0

Get your best look yet at a new featurette for HBO’s Watchmen, the new series coming this October that aims to blur the lines between superheroes and supervillains. When everyone wears masks, it becomes increasingly difficult to separate the forces of good from the forces of evil, but this new show inspired by Alan Moore‘s seminal graphic novel will take a lot of liberties in the gray area between the two extremes.

Led by creator Damon Lindelof and featuring commentary from star Regina King and director/producer Nicole Kassell, the creative team explores the themes of Watchmen in this featurette, which also offers plenty of highlights of the new HBO show. Also starring Don Johnson, Jean Smart, and Jeremy Irons, Watchmen arrives on HBO on Sunday, October 20th at 9/8c.

Check out the featurette for Watchmen below:

The wicked ride starts 10/20. Watchmen examines how we as a society feel about heroes, most notably people who wear masks and fight crime. #HBO #WatchmenHBO Watchmen is based on the graphic novel co-created and illustrated by Dave Gibbons and published by DC.

Here is the official synopsis for Watchmen:

From Damon Lindelof and set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, this drama series embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own. The cast includes Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Hong Chau, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, and James Wolk. Watchmen is based on the graphic novel co-created and illustrated by Dave Gibbons and published by DC.

