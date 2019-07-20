New ‘Watchmen’ Trailer Reveals a Vast Conspiracy, Laurie Blake, and the Arrival of Doctor Manhattan

0

HBO has released a new trailer for Watchmen, Damon Lindelof‘s adaptation of the groundbreaking comic book series by writer Alan Moore and artist Dave Gibbons. There’s a lot to dig into over these juicy three minutes, so cue up David Bowie‘s “Life on Mars?” and let’s get into it.

First things first, it’s genuinely impossible to parse out what Lindelof and Co. are going for here story-wise, as this trailer does a fantastic job showing you a ton while revealing the meaning behind very little. Clearly, a cult-y organization of some kind has sprouted up that follows the hardline code of the masked vigilante Rorschach, even going as far as to summarize his famous diary quote: “Soon they will shout, ‘Save us!’ And we will whisper, ‘No.'”

The trailer also reveals that the all-powerful Doctor Manhattan is living on Mars—although that definitely appears to be his blue hand at the end—which would set the action somewhere in the middle of the comic series. Complicating that a bit is the fact that nothing else looks similar to the events of the comic series. Most of it actually looks like it takes place in the aftermath of the plan enacted by Adrian Veidt—played here by Jeremy Irons—to stage a violent alien invasion in order to bring together every country on Earth. (Peep that newspaper headline that reads “Veidt Officially Declared Dead”.)

Probably the biggest revelation is the fact that Jean Smart is playing “Laurie Blake”, a name that could be a coincidence, or it could suggest she’s playing an older version of Silk Spectre who has taken the name of her father, Edward Blake, a.k.a. The Comedian. That would be…quite the thing. I’m still not quite sure what the deal is with Regina King‘s vigilante character, but it definitely looks like the plot pretty much revolves around her.

Check out the trailer below. Watchmen premieres on HBO in October 2019.

