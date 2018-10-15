‘Watchmen’: Mysterious Teaser Image Revealed as Filming Begins on HBO Series

0

The new Watchmen is coming, and it’s already got fans guessing. Damon Lindelof created and wrote a pilot based on the iconic graphic novel, which HBO picked up to series in August. Today, HBO announced that production has begun on the show in proper, and to celebrate they’ve released a curious new moving image. The photo debuted on the show’s official Instagram account, and shows a policeman with his face covered in a cloth, similar to the character of Rorschach but of a very different color.

Indeed, Lindelof previously revealed that this new Watchmen series is not a straight adaptation but instead a “remix” of the material. He likened this series to a “New Testament” that treats the source material as Old Testament. We don’t have any character details just yet, but the wildly impressive ensemble cast is led by Regina King and also includes Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, and Tim Blake Nelson. As if that wasn’t enough, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will be composing the original score, making this one of the most highly anticipated HBO series in the works at the moment.

The show is expected to debut in 2019, likely either next fall or winter given that filming is only just now getting underway. Moreover, HBO has the final season of Game of Thrones dropping either in spring or early summer, so they’ll want to let the dust settle a bit before jumping right into another tentpole genre series.

Check out the Watchmen teaser image below and be sure to keep an eye on that Instagram page for more as the series’ production gets underway.