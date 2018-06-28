‘Watchmen': Tom Mison Lands Lead Role in Damon Lindelof’s HBO Series

0

Though there may be some doubts and confusion over Damon Lindelof‘s “remixed” version of Watchmen for his HBO series, there is no doubt that the production has secured an A+ cast based on intrigue alone. We recently learned that Jeremy Irons will be joining the project, (which just wrapped its pilot — more on that in a moment), alongside Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr. (Hap and Leonard), Adelaide Clemens (Rectify), and Andrew Howard (Hatfields and McCoys).

This new version of Watchmen, based on the classic graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons (which Zach Snyder adapted into a movie in 2009) has been described by Lindelof as the “New Testament” to the original story, with new characters and settings. Today, TV Line has learned that one of those characters will be played by Tom Mison (Sleepy Hollow). Though there is no information on the character itself, they also learned that Frances Fisher (Titanic) and Jacob Ming-Trent (White Famous) will be joining the cast as well.

The news coincides with Lindelof posting a note on Instagram about wrapping the show’s pilot:

Lindelof also used Instagram to announce his take on the project, saying at the time, in part:

“This story will be set in the world its creators painstakingly built…but in the tradition of the work that inspired it, this new story must be original. It has to vibrate with the seismic unpredictability of its own tectonic plates. It must ask new questions and explore the world through a fresh lens. Most importantly, it must be contemporary. The Old Testament was specific to the Eighties of Reagan and Thatcher and Gorbachev. Ours needs to resonate with the frequency of Trump and May and Putin and the horse that he rides around on, shirtless. And speaking of Horsemen, The End of the World is off the table…which means the heroes and villains–as if the two are distinguishable–are playing for different stakes entirely […] Some of the characters will be unknown. New faces. New masks to cover them. We also intend to revisit the past century of Costumed Adventuring through a surprising yet familiar set of eyes…and it is here we will be taking our greatest risks.”

There are certainly a lot of expectations riding on this series, if HBO picks it up, and I’m exceptionally intrigued by the cast that’s being assembled. Lindelof wrote the pilot, and is serving as an EP alongside Nicole Kassell, Tom Spezialy and Joseph Iberti.